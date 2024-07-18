Spotlight On Sounds Series' UK Headliners - OMD & Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey

Image/Supplied

Says Andy McCluskey from Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), “Finally! After nearly 40 years, we are so excited to play live again in New Zealand. We cannot wait to perform every single one of our hits”.

OMD have sold over 40 millions albums. Get ready to dance away to their classic hits like If You Leave, Enola Gay, (Forever) Live and Die, Electricity, Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans), We Love You and many more.

Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey - for the first time since '86 - brings to NZ all the Thompson Twins hits we love: Hold Me Now, Doctor Doctor, King For A Day, Love On Your Side, Lay Your Hands On Me, and many more!

Completed our wonderful lineup is Jon Stevens' Noiseworks & INXS Collection, Diesel (AU) & Ardijah (NZ).

Be there! Auckland, Hutt & Selwyn Sounds - 27 Feb to 2 March, 2025.

