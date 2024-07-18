Warner Bros. Discovery And Kiwibank Create New Series About First Home Ownership In Aotearoa New Zealand

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Kiwibank have today announced a partnership to create a new local series, On the Ladder with Kiwibank, about the ups and downs of finding, and the different ways of buying, a first home in the complex and dynamic New Zealand property market.

The series will capture the excitement and, of course, the challenges of the experience. From exploring co-ownership and different buying models, searching for the right home, and – hopefully – succeeding in their purchase, the series will follow New Zealanders from different walks of life, while offering audiences tips, tools, insights and support on their journey to home ownership.

For Kiwibank, the series is about enabling more people to get their foot on their property ladder as the bank continues to deliver on its purpose of making Kiwi better off.

“Home ownership is a goal for many Kiwi, but we know it’s becoming more and more challenging and it can feel out of reach for many first home buyers,” says Simon Hofmann, General Manager of Brand and Marketing. “There are many shows around architecture and luxury properties, but no one has stepped up to help Kiwi navigate the challenges and complexities of getting their foot on the property ladder. We’ve built this format with WBD that continues our ongoing support of backing local content production. We’re looking forward to sharing stories of the different pathways Kiwi are exploring to get into home ownership and how we are helping them to achieve that.”

Matt Barthow, WBD ANZ Senior Director, Content says On the Ladder with Kiwibank will speak to a wide array of New Zealanders.

“On the Ladder with Kiwibank is a great example of the kind of series that resonates with a broad spectrum of New Zealanders, as well as demonstrating WBD’s vision for collaborating with other organisations to create hugely relevant local content. There are few companies that are as quintessentially Kiwi as Kiwibank.

“By meeting some great personalities from around the country and learning more about their personal journeys toward one of the biggest decisions of their lives, we are looking forward to bringing audiences a homegrown show that is not only entertaining, but also informative and inspiring.”

This series builds on Kiwibank’s history of investing in local content, such as their long-standing podcast with The Spinoff When the Facts Change, TVNZ Sunday Business for Better, and their award-winning Mind Over Money series with Nigel Latta.

On the Ladder with Kiwibank will be available on Three, ThreeNow and YouTube later in 2024, with the host to be announced in the coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

