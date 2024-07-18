Solomon Islands Take 3rd Place In Entertaining Victory Over Fiji

Solomon Islands have overcome Fiji in a hard-earned victory to take 3rd place at the OFC U-19 Men's Championship.

Both sides had suffered narrow semi-final defeats - Solomon Islands conceding late in regulation time and extra-time in their 3-2 defeat to New Caledonia, whilst Fiji missed a penalty on route to losing 1-0 to New Zealand.

(Photo Credit/OFC Media via Phototek)

The first half was high on intensity and effort but low on chances created, with Fiji enjoying the bulk of possession but struggling to convert that into clear-cut chances.

Defender William Khan had the best opportunity of the opening period, but his back post header from a free-kick was too high to trouble George Harrison Rioa in the Solomon Islands goal.

Fiji almost found the breakthrough as the half came to a close - Eparama Moraica breaking through on the left but his effort on the angle was saved well by Roia.

The second half more than made up for a below-par first, with two goals inside the opening nine minutes.

Paul Francis, who came off the bench at half-time, opened the scoring for Solomon Islands, curling a low free-kick from just outside the area around wall, beating goalkeeper Ilisoni Koro.

It was a lead that wasn't to last much more than five minutes however, as Fiji were given the perfect opportunity to strike back from the penalty spot. Captain Penisoni Tirau was bundled over in the box and William Khan stepped up, confidently tucking home into the corner, past the outreached glove of Rioa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The impressive Francis - who made such an impact since his half-time introduction - was again the main man for Solomon Islands, capitalising on a defensive mistake in the Fiji backline and tucking the ball past Koro to reestablish his side's lead.

A crucial third for Solomon Islands finally arrived in the 83rd minute. James Laena broke down the right-hand side, outstripping the Fijian defence and squaring for Besa Zopoa to tuck into the empty net.

Fiji pulled one back late on, when Penisoni Tirau's shot was too much to handle for Rioa, as Fiji looked to mount a late comeback.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Solomon Islands added a fourth in stoppage time. Paul Francis taking advantage of a referee advantage to place a left-footed shot in off the post and complete his hat-trick.

The win caps off an impressive tournament from the Solomon Islands, with their third place finish the perfect way to respond to their semi-final defeat.

Solomon Islands: 4 (Paul FRANCIS 48’, 65', 90+3', Besa ZOPOA 83')

Fiji: 2 (William KHAN (P) 53’, Own Goal 88')

HT: 0-0

© Scoop Media

