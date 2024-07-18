Niamh Crooks Releases Her Newest Single ‘Rooftop’

Niamh Crooks, the 19-year-old pop sensation from Ōtepoti Dunedin, effortlessly infuses her lifelong passion for singing into a compelling musical persona. Specializing in pop, she is known for her vibrant, catchy tunes that captivate audiences. As a talented songwriter, Niamh invites listeners on interpretative journeys, driven by her profound love for the art.

Niamh knew her latest single, ‘Rooftop’ was a hit the moment she wrote it.

Using the studio time she won from the 2023 Spark Open Audition Competition, Niamh crafted the song at BIG FAN Studios in early 2024. She's not the only one confident in the song's success—her distributor, DRM, is supporting the single as well.

Influenced by artists like Tate McRae, Nessa Barrett, and Billie Eilish, "Rooftop" embodies a "dark-pop" sound. It features heavier bass and guitar lines, complemented by crisp vocals and intricate harmony stacks.

Bio:

In 2023, Niamh embarked on her musical journey by enrolling at the esteemed SOLE Music Academy, where she found herself surrounded by a supportive community of mentors like Sacha Vee and Matt Barus (Terrible Son’s). This nurturing environment provided the perfect backdrop for her to explore her creativity and refine her skills, setting the stage for her flourishing music career.

Towards the end of the year, Niamh's dedication and talent were recognized when she emerged victorious in Spark’s Open Audition competition. This achievement not only brought her recognition but also invaluable resources, including studio time and mentorship at BIG FAN. Collaborating with producer EDY, they poured their hearts into crafting ‘Devotion’, a track that beautifully encapsulated Niamh's musical visions, which was released in November 2023.

As 2024 began, Niamh swiftly capitalized on her momentum, using her winnings to bring her next project, "WASTED," to life. From captivating audiences as the opening act for Will Swinton in January to triple-headlining with Gibson XCVIII and Flynn Adamson in February, Niamh continued to solidify her rising prominence in the music scene.

Now, in July 2024, Niamh is set to release her next single, "Rooftop," on July 26th, the same day as her first-ever headline show. Keep a very close eye on her socials for the latest updates and releases, as Niamh continues to enchant audiences with her musical prowess and creativity.

