Marcus Daniell Pledging Increased Focus On Sustainability If Elected To IOC Athletes’ Commission

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has nominated Marcus Daniell to stand for the International

Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission.

The 34-year-old is one of 30 athletes standing for election to four available spots on the Commission, which works to ensure that athletes' viewpoints remain at the heart of decisions made by the Olympic movement.

Daniell is a two-time Olympian, having competed at the Rio 2016 Games, as well as the Tokyo Games

where he won bronze in the men’s doubles tennis, alongside teammate Michael Venus. He narrowly missed qualification for Paris 2024.

He is also an advocate for social good, establishing High Impact Athletes which connects athletes

with the most impactful charities around the world.

“I’m really passionate about turning the sporting sector into a force for good,” said Daniell.

“This role would be a real opportunity to help the Olympic mission of building a better world

through sport.”

Daniell says he has a particular interest in ethics and sustainability, and would love to grow that

focus within the Commission.

“Studying ethics has been a passion of mine since high school, and sustainability and the legacy we

leave behind us are two important facets of an ethical life.”

Daniell was nominated for the position following a thorough candidature identification process run by the NZOC Athletes’ Commission.

Commission Chair, Sarah Cowley Ross says Daniell was the standout candidate.

“Marcus is a passionate athlete advocate and has a clear vision for how sport can make more of a

difference in the world,” said Cowley Ross.

“He is the ideal candidate for the IOC Athletes’ Commission, and we wish him all the best

on this campaign.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank New Zealand Olympian #1101 Sarah Walker, who has represented New Zealand with pride and integrity on the IOC Athletes’ Commission since 2016 with her term set to end in 2024. Her contribution cannot be understated, and she has played a huge part in growing New Zealand’s influence in global sport.”

The IOC Athletes’ Commission election will be held during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. All 10,500 athletes competing in the Games will be eligible to vote.

About the IOC Athletes’ Commission:

The IOC AC is represented at all levels of decision-making in the IOC and its members are directly involved in all decisions taken by the IOC.

The IOC AC mission is to represent athletes within the Olympic Movement, support them so they can succeed in their sporting and non-sporting careers, and empower the network of athlete representatives.

