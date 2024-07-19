Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
RED HEAVENS From Stromboli To D’Urville Island Martine Baanvinger

Friday, 19 July 2024, 8:15 am
Press Release: Arts on Tour New Zealand

(Photo/Supplied)

‘Red Heavens’ portrays the true story of Angelina Moleta, an Italian pioneering immigrant on D'Urville Island, whose fate is intertwined with the forces of nature and her deep connection with a high-born Māori woman.

Grown up on the active volcanic island of Stromboli, Angelina is betrothed to her cousin at an early age who, in 1906, brings her as a 16-year-old to the even more remote D'Urville Island, in the Marlborough Sounds.

Through hardship and an unlikely friendship, she grows into womanhood and motherhood.

This bitter and beautiful tale is inspired by the bestselling book ‘Angelina’ by New Zealand author Gerard Hindmarsh, who wrote this book about his grandmother.

To view the promo video for ‘Red Heavens and read more about Martine Baanvinger go to: http://www.dramalab.co.nz/

Martine Baanvinger  

Martine attended the Theatre Academy in Amsterdam in the Netherlands in the 1990s, where she co founded the BARR-theatre collective in Rotterdam. BARR produced experimental performances and  would always approach the creation of a performance with the goal to create something unique, honest  and raw which resulted in exciting, unusual performances for their loyal audiences. 

After Martine settled into beautiful Golden Bay, New Zealand, she established the theatre company DramaLAB and has been producing, writing, directing and/or acting in numerous performances including the powerful solo shows 'Solitude'(2019) and 'Aperture' (2021) with Arts on Tour NZ.

TOUR ITINERARY 

Friday 12 July 8.00pm Granity, The Lyric Theatre, Presales $20 + (BF), doors open 7pm Book: NBS Theatre Box Office / thelyric.nz/tickets or $25 on the door 

Saturday 13 July 08:00 pm Mapua, The Playhouse Theatre $25, 

Book: eventfinda.co.nz 

Tuesday 16 July 7:30 pm Picton, Picton Little Theatre, 

Book: Eventfinda.co.nz or Summit Real Estate, Picton. 

Wednesday 17 July 7:00 pm Kaikoura,The Mayfair Arts and Culture Centre 

$25 adults $10 Students $5 Children, Book: https://www.themayfair.org.nz/ 

Thursday 18 July 7:00 pm Ashburton, Book: Ashburton Event Centre, 

all tickets $25, www.asheventcentre.co.nz or venue box office 

Friday 19 July 7:30 pm Geraldine, The Lodge Theatre, Geraldine $25.00 

Book: Louk Clothing, Talbot Street, Geraldine. (Cash Sales Only) 

Sunday 21 July 7:30 pm Oamaru, Inkbox Theatre, Oamaru Opera House 

Admission $25 plus fees, Book: https://oamaruoperahouse.co.nz/shows/ 

Tuesday 23 July 7:00 pm Arrowtown, Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall $25 

Book: humantix.co.nz 

Wednesday 24 July 7:30 pm Waikaia, The Lodge223 $25 

Book: www.thelodge223.co.nz 

Thursday 25 July 8:00 pm Gore, Eastern Southland Gallery 

General Admission $35 / Members $30 / Students $10, Book: Eastern Southland Gallery 

Friday 26 July 7:00 pm Invercargill, Whare Taupua Community Arts Space $30 

Book: kiaora@artsmurihiku.co.nz, Seats will be strictly limited to 40. Booking essential 

Sunday 28 July 7:30 pm Christchurch, Gloucester Room, Isaac Theatre Royal 

$20-$35. Booking fees apply, Book: https://isaactheatreroyal.co.nz/ 

Wednesday 31 July 7:30 pm Pohangina Valley, Pohangina Hall 

Tickets $15 from pohanginavalley.nz/tickets, Doors open 7.00pm 

Thursday 1 August 7:30 pm New Plymouth, 4th Wall Theatre 

Adults $30, Seniors $25, Students $20, Book: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz 

Saturday 3 August 7:30 pm Matamata, Matamata Little Theatre 

$25.00, Book: mds.org.nz 

Sunday 4 August 6:00 pm Whitianga, Monkey House Theatre $20

Book: www.eventfinda.co.nz 

Tuesday 6 August 7:00 pm Whangarei, Forum North $20.00 

Book: www.eventfinda.co.nz 

Thursday 8 August 7:30 pm Tauranga, 16th Ave Theatre 

$30 Book: iTicket 

Sunday 11 August 8:00 pm Upper Hutt, Whirinaki Whare Taonga $25 

www.whirinakiarts.org.nz

