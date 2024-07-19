End Of An Era, Michelle Preston Hangs Up The Gloves For The Last Time

Michelle Preston at ABA Stadium on 5 August 2022; Photo Credit: Benjamin Thomas Watt

45-year-old five-time Kickboxing/Muay Thai World champion and two-time world boxing title contender Michelle Preston officially retires after losing her final fight on Thursday night against Mexican boxer Maribel Ramirez.

Many words can describe Michelle Preston, including trailblazer, legendary, history-making and now retired. Preston gave her boxing career one last chance as she aimed for the world title, with one loss being her last.

On Thursday night at ABA Stadium, Preston took on former WBA World Super Flyweight champion, Mexican Maribel Ramirez, in a rematch to reclaim Preston’s WBA International title, which she lost back in March 2023. Even though Preston's performance improved compared to the last fight, it was not enough to win, ending Preston's 17-year boxing career.

“I’m happy I left everything in the ring, and you can’t do more than that, but I’m also a purist, to be the best, you have to beat the best”, said Preston.

Born in Manchester, England, Preston is a New Zealand citizen and represented New Zealand on the world stage. She had won the World Kickboxing/Muay Thai titles five times in her career, with the last title being for the WBC World Muay Thai Super Flyweight title back in November 2017. We thought that was the last time we would see Preston in the ring back then as she initially announced her retirement. Little did we know that was not enough for Preston as she wanted a boxing world title.

Preston made her professional boxing back in 2007, when there were not a lot of female boxers around. However, the lack of fighters in Australasia did not slow her down, as she accomplished a lot of firsts in women's boxing.

The first female to win a WBA - PABA title (a title that many legendary New Zealand boxers have held, including Joseph Parker). The first female to have fought for the WBC - OPBF title, losing to two-time world champion Susie Ramadan. The first female to win the WBO Asia Pacific title. And finally, the first female to win the NZNBF version of the New Zealand national professional title.

In November 2012, she had her first attempt at the World title when she fought Debora Anahi Dionicius in Argentina. Unfortunately, the fight. Preston returned in 2016, where she defeated American Noemi Bosques, putting Preston back on top of the rankings. Preston would have a second attempt at Debora Anahi Dionicius in Argentina for the world title, but unfortunately, it would end in the same result.

Preston would return in 2022 as she wanted one more shot at a world title, so the long climb began to the top. Preston would get past a close Split Decision against Holly McMath in March 2022, a WBA Oceania title win against Nicila Costello in August 2022, and a WBA International title win against Thailand's Phannaluk Kongsang in September 2022.

By then, Preston was 2nd in the world in the WBA and just needed one more win to become a world title challenger. However, Preston would lose against Mexican boxer Maribel Ramirez in March 2023, pushing her back down the rankings. Preston would also receive her second loss due to a nasty cut in May 2023 against another Mexican boxer Jaqueline Mucio Munoz.

Preston was determined to take one last chance and reset in December 2023 with a big win against undefeated boxer Sawanya Srisawat. She continued her momentum in March this year with a win over Thailand's Arisara Wisetwongsa. This put Preston back in the running again and higher up the rankings, setting her up for a rematch against Maribel Ramirez. However, as of Thursday, Ramirez won her fight, putting an end to Preston's career.

Preston was a true trailblazer and has accomplished a lot in her career. When thinking over the highlights of her career, she said

“There are so many things it was the journey, the amazing people I’ve met and fought and the feeling of stepping through the ropes thinking “I get to do this” which is the greatest feeling in the world.

When I look back it’s knowing I always pushed myself to fight the best and not dodge people so all of the belts and goals I achieved mean something.

Showing my daughter not to be afraid of chasing your dreams even if sometimes you fall short, because that’s ok as long as you give it your all.”

Now that her career is over, she will focus on her day job as CEO of the healthcare recruitment company Life Plus.

