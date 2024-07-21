Taskmaster NZ Season Five Contestants Announced

A new batch of bright-eyed hopefuls will place themselves at the mercy of Taskmaster Jeremy Wells and his faithful assistant, Paul Williams when Taskmaster NZ returns to TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ this August, for 10 episodes of mayhem.

The brand-new line-up of contestants competing in the fifth season of the critically-acclaimed task-tournament are: ZM Breakfast host and comedienne extraordinaire Hayley Sproull, comedy veteran Ben Hurley, 2023 Billy T award-winning comedian Abby Howells, actor, comedian and one half of the popular Laughing Samoans Tofiga Fepulea’i and the hilariously versatile comedian, actor and writer Tom Sainsbury.

As they prepare to fight tooth and nail to impress the almighty Taskmaster and bag the highest points, the bizarre and baffling tasks they’ll be subjected to will range from celebrating a football goal, taking an order from a mannequin and completing a task on the roof! But who will be crowned the new Taskmaster champion?

Taskmaster NZ will premiere on Tuesday 6 August, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ and continue on Wednesday for a double-dose of madness each week.

