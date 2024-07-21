Tough Day At The Office As Kiwi Shearers Beaten In First Test In Wales

It’s been a tough day at the office for the Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team of Jack Fagan and David Buick, being beaten in the first test against Wales at the Cothi Shears on Saturday (July 20).

Up against Llyr Jones and Gethin Lewis, who scored Wales’s first test match win in New Zealand when the beat Masterton brothers-in-law Paerata Abraham and David Gordon at the end of a three-test series earlier this year, there was a gap of 7.25pts in today’s match.

But there was some good news for the Kiwi pair, with both making the five-man Cothi Shears Open, won by Jones, with 2019 World champion Richard Jones in second place, Te Kuiti shearer Fagan third, reigning World champion Gwion Lloyd Evans fourth and Buick, from Pongaroa, in fifth place.

Jones, currently eyeing-up a World two-stand lambshearing record attempt with Abraham in New Zealand dominated the pace in both the test and the Open final, each over 20 sheep each.

He shore the test in 13m 41s, with Buick next-off 24 seconds later, with Lewis substantiating the Welsh win with best quality points..

In the Open final, Jones shore 13m 14s, with Fagan next off in 13m 26s.

With wins against England and France on tour, New Zealand manager Mark Barrowcliffe said it was “a day of high hopes” that ended with the Kiwis getting dominated in the test and open final.

“The Welsh boys all shore really well and the home crowd really pulled their team along,” he said. “But once again getting both team members into the open final was a huge achievement from a top field.”

The second test, with Fagan and Buick trying to get New Zealand’s first series win in Wales since 2019, is at the Royal Welsh Show on Wednesday, against a Welsh team decided at the show for the match and the final test at the Corwen Shears next Saturday.

Results from the Cothi Shears, Wales, on Saturday, January 20, 2024:

First test (20 sheep): Wales (Llyr Jones 13m 31s, 51.35pts; Gethin Lewis 14m 11s, 51.95s) 103.3pts beat New Zealand (Jack Fagan 14m 44s, 53.1pts; David Buick 14m 5s, 57.45pts) 110.55pts.

Cothi Open final (20 sheep): Llyr Jones (Wales) 13m 14s, 48.75pts, 1; Richard Jones (Wales) 14m 33s, 51.15pts, 2; Jack Fagan (New Zealand) 13m 26s, 51.85pts, 3; Gwion Lloyd Evans (Wales) 14m 21s, 53.65pts, 4; David Buick (New Zealand) 14m 53s, 56.15pts, 5.

