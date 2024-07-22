MG Mystics Defeat Stars In Auckland

Image copyright Michael Bradley Photography

21 July, 2024

With a place in the Finals Series on the line, the MG Mystics were pushed all the way before nailing a hard-fought 63-55 win over the Stars in Auckland on Sunday.

As a result, the Mystics nudged AVIS Magic out of third spot, the defending champions now getting the opportunity to play in next weekend’s Elimination Final.

In a shaky position after the first quarter, the Stars, with nothing to lose, came back in fine style to turn the next three-quarters into a riveting closely-fought contest.

Needing all the powerful resources in their talented line-up helped the Mystics hold the edge against a gallant Stars team, who provided plenty in an exciting spectacle.

At full strength, both teams rolled out with their starters of recent weeks, goal attacks, Monica Falkner (Stars) and the well-performed Dani Binks (Mystics), getting the nod to launch the game.

With the teams’ level-pegging through the early exchanges, the Mystics suddenly burst into life with a withering closing few minutes to the first stanza.

Struggling to score off their own centre pass and with the pressure mounting, the Stars fell into a big hole as the Mystics went on a nine-goal unanswered scoring streak while punishing their opponents’ lapses.

Key feeders Peta Toeava and Tayla Earle got plenty of ball into the hands of strike weapon Grace Nweke’s hands while at the other end, defender Phoenix Karaka continued her impressive form since moving to goalkeeper a couple of weeks ago as the Mystics held the Stars scoreless for almost five minutes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With the Mystics breezing into the first break with a healthy 17-9 lead the signs looked ominous for the home side.

The injection of Amorangi Malesala at goal attack for Falkner and Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa taking over at wing defence, coincided with a fresh resolve from the Stars who stormed out of the blocks on the resumption.

Handing the Mystics a taste of their own medicine, the Stars were full of fight and smart play when going on a seven-goal scoring run in the opening minutes, showing they were far from done.

The Mystics recovered to gain a semblance of control but the Stars refused to take a backward step. The industrious play of defenders Kate Burley and Holly Fowler kept the Mystics shooters on their toes while the play-making Malesala with her decisive movement and ability to shoot from range in tandem with Maia Wilson ensured the Stars remained well in the contest.

As they have done in recent weeks, Filda Vui was introduced in the second quarter, the Mystics having their lead trimmed to 31-28 at the main break.

Making defensive changes for the third quarter when Karaka went to goal defence and Catherine Hall was injected off the bench into goalkeeper, the Mystics held the slightest of edges through another tense 15 minutes.

The tightest of tussles continued unabated with the Mystics unable to completely shake the determined home side. Tori Kolose and Lisa Mather were safe and solid performers through the Stars midcourt while Fowler and Burley were tireless at the defence end.

Hesitant at times, the Mystics put their best foot forward when able to get quick ball into Nweke’s hands. That happened towards the end of the spell with Toeava and Earle providing pinpoint passes to the towering shooter who showed an accurate touch under the hoop.

A late turnover gave the Mystics some breathing space when they took a 47-42 lead into the last turn but still not in a position of comfort.

A telling five-goal streak halfway through the last stanza put the Mystics in the box seat when they forged a seven-goal lead which proved a bridge too far for the brave Stars challenge.

Official Result and Stats:

Stars: 55

MG Mystics: 63

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Stars:

Maia Wilson 36/40 (90%)

Amorangi Malesala 18/20 (90%)

Monica Falkner 1/3 (33%)

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Grace Nweke 52/62 (84%)

Filda Vui 9/9 (100%)

Dani Binks 2/3 (66%)

ANZ Fans' Player of the Match: Kate Burley (Stars).

© Scoop Media

