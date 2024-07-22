Ventia Rally Of Dargaville Tunatahi Attracts Top Field For North Island Rally Series Round

Credit: Geff Ridder

The 2024 Generator Rental Services North Island Rally Series (NIRS) roars back into action with the Ventia Rally of Dargaville Tunatahi this Saturday, 27 July 2024. The one-day event has attracted a number of top national teams with Ben Hunt/Tony Rawstorn, Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo taking top seed ahead of Jack Hawkeswood/Jason Farmer (Toyota Yaris AP4), Todd Bawden/Dave Neill (Ford Fiesta R5 MkII), Dylan Turner/Brianna Little (Audi S1 AP4) and Haydn Mackenzie/ShanFrallye Reynolds (Toyota Yaris AP4). Fifth on the road is Quentin Palmer/Noel Moloney, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 5 who is currently placed second overall in the NIRS.

Missing from the entry list is Phil Campbell who leads the NIRS overall points table having won the first two rounds. While Campbell has elected to sit out the event, Palmer has the opportunity to take over the lead should he be the first NIRS competitor home.

The event starts and finishes in Dargaville and will be run on gravel roads in the Kaipara District with the National field competing 128km over six Special Stages and 190km of touring. Also on the card is a Clubmans field who will compete over the final four stages, comprising 77km of special stages and 140km of touring.

“The support the rally has received from Council, Iwi, residents, event partners and the Dargaville community has been overwhelming,” said the Event Chairman and NIRS coordinator Marty Roestenburg. “To bring this exciting sport back to the district after a 30-year hiatus is very cool and the Rally Committee hope everyone has a safe, fun and friendly experience.”

The first two stages take place on the same 26km fast gravel road on a hard base with two spectator points. The first service takes place back at the Dargaville Service Park between these stages and the second run through this fabulously enjoyable stage, before an early lunch.

The 19km Tokatoka SS3 takes in parts of previous World Rally Championship stages with a medium to fast packed gravel road incorporating several slumps in the road and narrow bridges.

The 19.6km Greenhill SS4 starts off fast before turning 90 degrees right at the spectator point onto the Parahi Outlet and the Parahi and Oparakau Roads, used in Rally NZ.

The third service point takes place in Ruawai before competitors repeat SS3 and SS4 and back to Dargaville for the rally finish.

The first car gets underway from Hokianga Road in Dargaville at 9:00am while the first Clubmans car gets underway at approximately 1:00pm. The first car is expected to finish at the final control (TC6A) on Totara St, Dargaville at approximately 5:00pm.

