Georgia Patten Launches Bored To Boss On ZM Podcast Network

Young entrepreneur Georgia Patten has clinched the title of the first-ever 'Next Podcast Network Star', winning a competition through radio station ZM to launch her very own podcast.

Bored to Boss – Business Stories with Georgia, produced through ZM’s Podcast Network, promises an inside look into the journeys of Kiwi business owners, aiming to inspire and empower young women in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

Patten’s standout entry in ZM’s nationwide competition impressed the judges, demonstrating her unique perspective as the founder of Bored George - a successful e-commerce brand specialising in premium sunglasses.

Ross Flahive, ZM Content Director says: "Georgia's podcast aligns perfectly with ZM's commitment to engaging and empowering our loyal listeners. Bored to Boss will not only showcase Georgia's entrepreneurial journey but also highlight stories from a diverse range of New Zealand business leaders, who will speak to Georgia about their own experiences.”

Georgia says: “I felt there was a missing space for people to go to get the raw, real, and relatable business and entrepreneurial content that many of us crave. Our podcast aims to fill this gap by offering honest insights, personal stories, and practical advice that resonate with anyone looking for inspiration and guidance in their professional and personal lives,” she says.

Listeners can tune in to Bored to Boss – Business Stories with Georgia from Tuesday 23 July on iHeartRadio here or wherever you get your podcasts. They can also stay up to date via the @boredtobosspodcast Instagram page.

