Governor-General At The Paris 2024 Olympic Games

As Patron of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, the Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro leaves New Zealand today to travel to Paris, where she will be joined by her husband Dr Richard Davies as official New Zealand representatives at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They will attend a number of Olympic events featuring New Zealand athletes, including Rugby Sevens, Swimming, Equestrian, Triathlon, and Rowing.

At the New Zealand Team Function, Dame Cindy will speak to the team and present the two New Zealand flag bearers with kākahu to be worn at the opening ceremony.

Dame Cindy will represent New Zealand at two official dinners, one hosted by the International Olympic Committee, and the other by President Emmanuel Macron. She will also welcome New Zealand Olympic Committee supporters and French officials to a New Zealand Games breakfast.

Programme:

Thursday, 25 July

1745 New Zealand Team Function New Zealand House

1900 Dinner with Heads of State, hosted by IOC President

Carousel du Louvre

Friday, 26 July

1600 Reception hosted by President Macron for Heads of State and Government

Elys ée Palace

1930 Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Pl. du Trocad éro

Saturday, 27 July

1200 Oceania International Relations Brunch

New Zealand House, Marriott Champes Elys ées

1430 Rugby Sevens Men’s Finals Stade de France

2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Freestyle Final Paris La Defense Arena

Sunday, 28 July

1030 Equestrian, Team and Individual Eventing, and Cross Country Versailles

2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Individual Medley Final Paris

La Defense Arena

Monday, 29 July

0800 Welcome to New Zealand - Welcome to the Games Breakfast

New Zealand House, Marriott Champes Elys ées

1100 Equestrian - Team and Individual Eventing, Showjumping Versailles

Team Final and Individual qualifier

1500 Equestrian - Team and Individual Eventing, Showjumping Versailles

Individual final

2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Individual Medley Final

La Defense Arena

Tuesday, 30 July

0800 Triathlon - Men’s Individual Central Paris

1215 Olympic Village Tour, New Zealand Team Base Olympic Village, St Denis

1430 Rugby Sevens - Women’s Finals Stade de France

1900 New Zealand Rōpū Tautoko - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti Hotel de Ville fanzone

Wednesday, 31 July

0930 Rowing Heats, Semi Finals and Finals National Nautical Venue,

Vaires-sur-Marne

