Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Governor-General At The Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Monday, 22 July 2024, 11:08 am
Press Release: Government House

As Patron of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, the Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro leaves New Zealand today to travel to Paris, where she will be joined by her husband Dr Richard Davies as official New Zealand representatives at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They will attend a number of Olympic events featuring New Zealand athletes, including Rugby Sevens, Swimming, Equestrian, Triathlon, and Rowing.

At the New Zealand Team Function, Dame Cindy will speak to the team and present the two New Zealand flag bearers with kākahu to be worn at the opening ceremony.

Dame Cindy will represent New Zealand at two official dinners, one hosted by the International Olympic Committee, and the other by President Emmanuel Macron. She will also welcome New Zealand Olympic Committee supporters and French officials to a New Zealand Games breakfast.

Programme:

Thursday, 25 July

1745 New Zealand Team Function New Zealand House

1900 Dinner with Heads of State, hosted by IOC President

Carousel du Louvre

Friday, 26 July

1600 Reception hosted by President Macron for Heads of State and Government

Elys ée Palace

1930 Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Pl. du Trocad éro

Saturday, 27 July

1200 Oceania International Relations Brunch

New Zealand House, Marriott Champes Elys ées

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

1430 Rugby Sevens Men’s Finals Stade de France

2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Freestyle Final Paris La Defense Arena

Sunday, 28 July

1030 Equestrian, Team and Individual Eventing, and Cross Country Versailles

2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Individual Medley Final Paris

La Defense Arena

Monday, 29 July

0800 Welcome to New Zealand - Welcome to the Games Breakfast

New Zealand House, Marriott Champes Elys ées

1100 Equestrian - Team and Individual Eventing, Showjumping Versailles

Team Final and Individual qualifier

1500 Equestrian - Team and Individual Eventing, Showjumping Versailles

Individual final

2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Individual Medley Final

La Defense Arena

Tuesday, 30 July

0800 Triathlon - Men’s Individual Central Paris

1215 Olympic Village Tour, New Zealand Team Base Olympic Village, St Denis

1430 Rugby Sevens - Women’s Finals Stade de France

1900 New Zealand Rōpū Tautoko - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti Hotel de Ville fanzone

Wednesday, 31 July

0930 Rowing Heats, Semi Finals and Finals National Nautical Venue,

Vaires-sur-Marne

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Government House on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 