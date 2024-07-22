Governor-General At The Paris 2024 Olympic Games
As Patron of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, the Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro leaves New Zealand today to travel to Paris, where she will be joined by her husband Dr Richard Davies as official New Zealand representatives at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They will attend a number of Olympic events featuring New Zealand athletes, including Rugby Sevens, Swimming, Equestrian, Triathlon, and Rowing.
At the New Zealand Team Function, Dame Cindy will speak to the team and present the two New Zealand flag bearers with kākahu to be worn at the opening ceremony.
Dame Cindy will represent New Zealand at two official dinners, one hosted by the International Olympic Committee, and the other by President Emmanuel Macron. She will also welcome New Zealand Olympic Committee supporters and French officials to a New Zealand Games breakfast.
Programme:
Thursday, 25 July
1745 New Zealand Team Function New Zealand House
1900 Dinner with Heads of State, hosted by IOC President
Carousel du Louvre
Friday, 26 July
1600 Reception hosted by President Macron for Heads of State and Government
Elys ée Palace
1930 Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Pl. du Trocad éro
Saturday, 27 July
1200 Oceania International Relations Brunch
New Zealand House, Marriott Champes Elys ées
1430 Rugby Sevens Men’s Finals Stade de France
2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Freestyle Final Paris La Defense Arena
Sunday, 28 July
1030 Equestrian, Team and Individual Eventing, and Cross Country Versailles
2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Individual Medley Final Paris
La Defense Arena
Monday, 29 July
0800 Welcome to New Zealand - Welcome to the Games Breakfast
New Zealand House, Marriott Champes Elys ées
1100 Equestrian - Team and Individual Eventing, Showjumping Versailles
Team Final and Individual qualifier
1500 Equestrian - Team and Individual Eventing, Showjumping Versailles
Individual final
2030 Swimming Finals Session, including 400m Individual Medley Final
La Defense Arena
Tuesday, 30 July
0800 Triathlon - Men’s Individual Central Paris
1215 Olympic Village Tour, New Zealand Team Base Olympic Village, St Denis
1430 Rugby Sevens - Women’s Finals Stade de France
1900 New Zealand Rōpū Tautoko - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti Hotel de Ville fanzone
Wednesday, 31 July
0930 Rowing Heats, Semi Finals and Finals National Nautical Venue,
Vaires-sur-Marne