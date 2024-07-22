Warbirds Over Wanaka Airshow Success

Photo Credits Geoff Marks / Supplied

The massive impact of the Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow on the regional economy over the past 36 years has cracked the $300million mark.

The airshow was forced to cancel in 2020 and 2022 because of Covid but roared back into life at Easter this year with the first airshow in six years generating more than $40million dollars for the regional economy.

Warbirds Over Wanaka Airshows Ltd Chairman Paul Moodie says a conservative estimate of the economic impact over the event’s lifetime has put the total impact at around $305million dollars.

“We are all about staging a truly world-class event which gives back to our region. We believe we do that well with not just the economic benefit but also the engagement with the community on so many levels.”

“There are numerous community groups which benefit financially from being involved in helping deliver the airshow. For some of these it’s a significant part of their fund-raising every couple of years. We are also extremely proud of our free community lakeside airshow which attracts thousands of people,” says Paul.

Paul says the 2024 Economic Impact Assessment Report includes some very encouraging statistics for the event.

“Our overall satisfaction rating was 98% which was up on the last airshow in 2018. Numbers wise we welcomed some 64,800 guests over the three days (up 18% on 2018) with the Saturday and Sunday of the airshow selling out. There was a drop in the number of international visitors but this was more than made up for by a surge in the numbers of Kiwis attending.”

Paul notes other interesting data included 45% of visitors were attending the Wanaka airshow for the first time. “This bodes well for the future having so many ‘first timers’ this year.”

Parking and traffic management was identified as one area of concern for many. Paul says airshow management is already talking with various parties around how this can be improved for 2026 including offering more alternative transport options.

He says finally being able to hold an airshow this year, and for it to be so successful, means the management team can now start planning for Easter 2026 with confidence. “Many long-time airshow participants and visitors reckon 2024 was the best Wanaka airshow ever. The pressure is now on the team to beat it,” says Paul.

The next airshow is being held on April 3, 4 and 5, 2026 with tickets going on sale in early July next year.

