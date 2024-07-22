Former IBO World Boxing Champion Floyd Masson Returns Against Former New Zealand Champion

Supplied/Benjamin Thomas Watt

Te Awamutu-born former IBO World Boxing Champion Floyd Masson will return to the boxing ring in Mansfield, Queensland on 17th August against former New Zealand champion, Joshua Francis.

The New Zealand Cruiserweight division has become one of the hottest divisions in sport currently. We can see this with the uprise of David Nyika, John Parker's first attempt at a major regional title, Joshua Francis getting fights in Australia, and now the return of Floyd Masson.

We have not seen Floyd Masson in the professional boxing ring in a long time, and when he does return, it will have been 11 months since his IBO World Cruiserweight title defence which he lost to Belgium boxer Yves Ngabu.

After his loss, Masson is now beginning to build his career and rankings again as his next fight is now booked. While he has been away, Masson has been recovering after having such a tough fight, and surgically repairing injuries he sustained.

Masson will now be returning to the boxing ring in Queensland, Australia, however, he will not be taking it easy as he goes straight for one of New Zealand's toughest boxers, Joshua Francis.

Joshua Francis is a former Australasian and New Zealand national (PBCNZ version) cruiserweight champion. He was one of Shane Cameron’s boxers before Francis suffered his second loss against Jerome Pampellone. With Cameron’s blessing, Francis has joined forces with World Champion trainer Terry Reid-Batchelor of Mayhem boxing, who got Geovana Peres to her WBO World Light Heavyweight title.

Since Francis has joined Batchelor, he has been unstoppable. His most recent win was against New Zealand-born Australian, two-time Australian national and former IBF Pan Pacific champion Benjamin Kelleher.

This is a very tough fight for both boxers as they have similar boxing styles, heavy punchers and strong chins that are hard to knockdown let alone stop. It is unknown if the fight will be for any title or how many rounds the fight is scheduled for, however, this is certainly a mouthwatering fight that is a must-see.

On the undercard, it has been confirmed that the current Australian National Cruiserweight champion Luke Modini will take on former IBO World Super Middleweight Champion Renold Quinlan. The promoter has not had interest in the past but there has been some boxing fans to call for Modini to take on Masson in the future, which would be another epic tough fight.

Floyd Masson vs Joshua Francis will take place at Mansfield Tavern, Queensland, Australia on the 17th of August. No information has been released yet to see if this fight will be broadcast in New Zealand as of yet.

