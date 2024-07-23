Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Global Hip-Hop Artist, Travis Scott To Make History At Eden Park

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 8:15 am
Press Release: Eden Park

Travis Scott
Image/Supplied

Set to transport Kiwi fans into an unparalleled audio-visual experience, Travis Scott is bringing his Circus Maximus Tour to Eden Park on Thursday 31 October.

“This is a truly historic announcement,” said Nick Sautner, Eden Park Chief Executive. “Travis Scott has been performing his groundbreaking show to sold-out audiences around the world and we’re delighted to be hosting his only New Zealand show at our national stadium.

Heralded as the ‘‘album of the decade,’ the critically acclaimed UTOPIA continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator and was the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and garnering over 50 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023.

Nick Sautner added “We anticipate a massive response to the addition of this Auckland show of the Circus Maximus tour and we know that fans both locally and across New Zealand will not want to miss out on seeing the Travis Scott perform live.”

“This announcement comes after a record-breaking year for Eden Park and reinforces the stadiums’ position as New Zealand’s premier sports and entertainment venue. Our ability to host a wide range of major events all year round provides significant economic benefits to our local economy through hospitality, tourism and the employment of thousands of casual and full-time staff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We have overwhelming support from our local community for hosting concerts at Eden Park. According to a recent survey, 99% of our residents are satisfied that we are delivering more entertainment experiences for Kiwis, while also providing extensive employment opportunities for both Auckland and the wider economy.”

“Eden Park is New Zealand’s national stadium. It is both a historic and strategic asset for the country and a community asset for Auckland. Travis Scott joins a host of world-renowned artists who have performed at Eden Park, with P!NK, Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel, Guns n’ Roses and SIX60 all taking to the stage over the last few years,” said Nick Sautner.

Live Nation presale tickets on sale from 1pm Wednesday 31 July with general public tickets on sale from Friday 2 August at 3pm from travisscott.com .

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Eden Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 