Global Hip-Hop Artist, Travis Scott To Make History At Eden Park

Travis Scott

Image/Supplied

Set to transport Kiwi fans into an unparalleled audio-visual experience, Travis Scott is bringing his Circus Maximus Tour to Eden Park on Thursday 31 October.

“This is a truly historic announcement,” said Nick Sautner, Eden Park Chief Executive. “Travis Scott has been performing his groundbreaking show to sold-out audiences around the world and we’re delighted to be hosting his only New Zealand show at our national stadium.

Heralded as the ‘‘album of the decade,’ the critically acclaimed UTOPIA continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator and was the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and garnering over 50 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023.

Nick Sautner added “We anticipate a massive response to the addition of this Auckland show of the Circus Maximus tour and we know that fans both locally and across New Zealand will not want to miss out on seeing the Travis Scott perform live.”

“This announcement comes after a record-breaking year for Eden Park and reinforces the stadiums’ position as New Zealand’s premier sports and entertainment venue. Our ability to host a wide range of major events all year round provides significant economic benefits to our local economy through hospitality, tourism and the employment of thousands of casual and full-time staff.

“We have overwhelming support from our local community for hosting concerts at Eden Park. According to a recent survey, 99% of our residents are satisfied that we are delivering more entertainment experiences for Kiwis, while also providing extensive employment opportunities for both Auckland and the wider economy.”

“Eden Park is New Zealand’s national stadium. It is both a historic and strategic asset for the country and a community asset for Auckland. Travis Scott joins a host of world-renowned artists who have performed at Eden Park, with P!NK, Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel, Guns n’ Roses and SIX60 all taking to the stage over the last few years,” said Nick Sautner.

Live Nation presale tickets on sale from 1pm Wednesday 31 July with general public tickets on sale from Friday 2 August at 3pm from travisscott.com .

