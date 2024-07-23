Honour Our Heritage, Aotearoa: Unite To Reclaim The Haka World Record!

In a remarkable demonstration of honouring our heritage, New Zealanders are being called to stand as a nation to reclaim an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the world’s largest Haka. This momentous occasion is set to take place at Eden Park on Sunday 29th September.

“HAKA is more than just an event,” says Dame Hinewehi Mohi DNZM (Ngāti Kahungunu/Ngāi Tūhoe), cultural ambassador for HAKA and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust. “It is a powerful statement of national pride, cultural heritage, unity and a landmark occasion to create a new world record and reclaim the title from the current holders, the French.”

“Haka is a unique symbol of Aotearoa, it is undeniably ours and it is recognised and revered around the world. Yet the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the world’s largest haka is currently held by 4,028 men and women, performed 10 years ago in France.”

On 29 September, up to 10,000 New Zealanders of all cultural backgrounds will stand shoulder to shoulder at Eden Park, New Zealand’s National Stadium, in the event of a lifetime. We will stage a record-breaking spectacle and stand as a nation to not only reclaim the title but also to raise funds for the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

This new attempt will be officially adjudicated by Guinness World Records, with 10,000 tickets available to perform our best known haka Ka Mate, composed by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is about more than just setting the record straight. It is about returning the mana of this world record to the land of its origins, and we will be doing it alongside some of Aotearoa’s most celebrated musicians, sporting icons and kapa haka legends,” says Dame Hinewehi Mohi.

“This momentous event will showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world and reinforce the deep connection we all share.

“Together, we will create a powerful display of unity and pride that will resonate far beyond our shores.”

The nation-building occasion is part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, co-founded by Dame Hinewehi and named after her daughter Hineraukatauri.

The funds raised will enable the Trust to continue delivering life-changing music therapy to those who need it most and the event is being staged with the support of multiple agencies and sponsors standing united to reclaim the record.

Also supporting this historic event is New Zealand rugby legend and former All Black, Sir Wayne “Buck” Shelford. Knighted in 2021 for his services to rugby and the community, Shelford was instrumental in reinvigorating the performance of the All Blacks’ haka, ‘Ka Mate’, when the decision was made to perform it at home in time for the first Rugby World Cup in 1987.

“As I stand on the field at Eden Park on Sunday, 29th September to reclaim a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest haka, I know I will be reminded of the pride I felt on the same grounds at the 1987 Rugby World Cup final against France. Just as I led a haka then, and the team won 29-9 against the French all those years ago, I know we will lead Aotearoa to bring a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title back home where it belongs,” said Sir Wayne Shelford.

Whano, whano! Haramai te toki! Haumi e, hui e, tāiki e! We are united and ready to take up the challenge. Join us to stand as a nation and return the mana of Haka to Aotearoa.

Nick Sautner, CEO of Eden Park Trust and host of the record-breaking attempt, says, “Some of the most memorable haka in history have taken place on Eden Park’s hallowed turf. Our iconic stadium is globally renowned as the spiritual home of sport in Aotearoa – synonymous with awe-inspiring haka and sporting success. We are delighted to be hosting this special moment, as New Zealand looks to reclaim the world record and unify the nation through haka. With the blessing of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, we are honoured to provide the stage for our people to come together and perform Ka Mate strong and proud.”

“As proud supporters of the world record attempt for the largest haka, we at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited are honoured to get behind this unique celebration of Māori culture,” shares Helen Te Hira, Director of Māori Outcomes at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

“This event not only highlights the strength and unity within our communities but also showcases the rich cultural heritage of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland on a global stage. Haka, with its collective energy and spirit, embodies the values of whanaungatanga and manaakitanga that are at the heart of our Māori culture. We are thrilled to bring this record home and celebrate our shared heritage together.”

How to Register:

To register as one of the 10,000 enthusiastic participants at Eden Park, New Zealand’s National Stadium, to stand as a nation in this historic occasion please visit: www.hakarecord.co.nz.

Participant tickets are $35 per adult, $25 for concessions, however the first 5,000 participants receive an early bird price of $25 and $15 respectively.

Spectator tickets are available at $30 for adults and $20 for concessions to witness this historic event. HAKA is a family friendly and accessible event.

HAKA will be a live-streamed event staged at the iconic Eden Park, involving cultural ambassadors, sports teams, schools, kapa haka, and community groups to create a special moment in our nation’s history.

For more information on Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust and to learn how to donate, please visit www.rmtc.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

