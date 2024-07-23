Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Christchurch’s Kwahli Beauchamp Wins Pro Boxing Debut In Thailand

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 11:02 am
Press Release: Benjamin Watt

Kwahli Beauchamp
Image/Supplied

19-year-old Three-time amateur New Zealand boxing champion Kwahli Beauchamp won his professional boxing debut in Thailand on Sunday night against a last-minute opponent.

Early in July, father, trainer, and manager Nort Beauchamp to now professional boxer Kwahli Beauchamp announced that Kwahli would be busy for six months to make the most of 2024. The plan's first stage was highly successful, with Kwahli scoring the win over unusual circumstances.

When Kwahli was all set to fight, the promoter decided to make a last-minute change to the fight with a much taller, bigger boxer. The Beauchamp team accepted the challenge and put on an amazing performance.

The opponent had a tight guard and a high advantage, but Kwahli utilised every gap he could find and caused significant damage to the body. Kwahli would end the fight with a second-round knockout caused by multiple body shots before the opponent fell to the ground. Kwahli was so excited about his win that he forgot to take off his hand wraps until the post-fight feed.

What is next for Kwahli? His next professional fight is booked near the end of the year in Christchurch under Nort Beauchamp's promotion and gym. But he will be busy between now and the end of the year.

Before his next professional fight, Nort Beauchamp originally plans for Kwahli to compete at the World Friendship Games, which will be held in Moscow, Russia, in September. This is under the IBA (amateur sanctioning body), with Kwahli representing the IBA Aotearoa NZ created by Doug Viney of City Kickboxing.

However, it was recently announced that the World Friendship Games had been postponed to 2025. Participants would not compete for medals but for monetary prizes. It is unknown how many New Zealanders will be competing at the Games in Russia, however, we do know a wide range of New Zealand boxers under Doug Viney will be going to compete.

