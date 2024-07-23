TVNZ Brings Unparalleled Coverage To New Zealand Viewers For The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Five dedicated pop-up channels on TVNZ+ and coverage on TVNZ 1 every day from 7.30pm

The Broadcast will be hosted in studio by Scotty Stevenson and Paralympian and 11-time Gold Medallist Para swimmer, Dame Sophie Pascoe from 7.30pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Live, delayed and replayed curated coverage including highlights and extras focusing on New Zealand Paralympians

New Zealand viewers can look forward to more coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games than ever before, live and free-to-air on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1.

From August 29 – September 9, TVNZ 1’s schedule will be taken over to bring footage of our Paralympians competing in Paris. TVNZ+ will have five dedicated pop-up channels, allowing viewers to experience more action live and free. The New Zealand Paralympic Team’s performances will be the focus of the broadcast, with TVNZ committed to showcasing our impressive athletes across our coverage.

TVNZ’s Chief Content Officer Nevak Rogers says, “The Paralympic Games are an important event for TVNZ, and with the support of NZ on Air we’re thrilled to bring audiences more live coverage than ever before. Tokyo 2020 saw huge live streaming numbers of almost 750,000 on TVNZ+. Our athletes spend years preparing for their moment to compete, and alongside Aotearoa we’re right behind them.”

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) CEO Greg Warnecke said: "We are elated that TVNZ will be providing unprecedented coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. To have extensive free-to-air coverage of the Games across multiple TVNZ channels will allow the New Zealand public to follow our athletes like never before and best showcase their incredible feats in Paris.”

TVNZ’s Paralympics coverage is proudly sponsored by Toyota, who are a major partner and official vehicle supplier for Paralympics New Zealand.

TVNZ’s Coverage:

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games run from August 29 – September 9 and TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ will follow the action every day, live. Coverage of the Games will begin with the Opening Ceremony live on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, from 6am.

TVNZ’s coverage will be hosted live in studio each day by experienced sports commentator Scotty Stevenson. Scotty will be joined by Paralympian and 11-time Gold Medal winner Para swimmer, Dame Sophie Pascoe. Kiwi athletes from a wide range of sporting disciplines will also feature in the broadcast, offering their unique perspectives to viewers at home.

Having competed in four Games, Pascoe is New Zealand’s most decorated and successful Paralympian. This time around she’ll be on the couch with Scotty watching her previous teammates take to the pool.

“I'm excited to join TVNZ and be co-hosting the Paralympic Games broadcast into homes across New Zealand! This will be my first time presenting, making it a new challenge, but it's an incredible opportunity to be part of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in a different capacity. I know our audience will be captivated by our athletes' performances and appreciate the awareness we're bringing to Paralympic sports with live, free-to-air coverage every night throughout the Games” added Dame Sophie Pascoe.

In the lead up to Paris 2024, Attitude Pictures have produced a documentary showcasing our incredible athletes as they battle to win their place on the team for Paris, made with support from NZ on Air. Grit & Glory: The Road to the Paralympics premieres Saturday August 24, 8.05pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+.

TVNZ’s Victor Waters will be on the ground in Paris for 1News, reporting on our Kiwi athletes as they compete in the hopes of making it onto the podium.

The daily in-studio show hosted by Scotty Stevenson and Dame Sophie Pascoe will be live captioned by Able.

TVNZ’s Paralympics coverage is made with funding support from NZ on Air.

