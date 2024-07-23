Winter Olympics Unicorn Flying High Over Hawke’s Bay

A groundbreaking grassroots fundraising event has raised enough money to launch its unique unicorn logo well and truly off the ground, with a coveted branding spot on the tail of Hawke’s Bay’s Rescue Helicopter.

Not only did the recent Winter Olympics showjumping competition held in Waipukurau raise an impressive $50,000 for the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust, the amount raised earned the event’s dedicated team a three year corporate sponsor’s logo on the region’s lifesaving aircraft.

Recently a dedicated team of organisers and volunteers made a special visit to the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter hangar in Hastings to witness their newly created unicorn logo proudly displayed on the helicopter. For Winter Olympics founder, Claire Wilson it was an emotional moment.

“The Winter Olympics started out as a small community event; a low-level horse and pony competition that has been running now for 15 years. I’m constantly amazed by its loyal following and still pinch myself that we’ve managed to raise what we have. Each year, we pick a charity to fundraise for and due to a few horsey friends needing the Rescue Helicopter, it was an easy choice to make! We really appreciate this free service being available in our community.”

Hawke’s Bay’s Rescue Helicopter Trust Chief Executive Officer Andy Quayle is thankful for the event’s continued support.

“This generous contribution will enable the crew to provide essential medical and emergency care in the region, and we are deeply grateful to the organisers, sponsors and participants for their outstanding support over the years.

“I think it’s a powerful reminder of the strong bond between our charity and the community, and it brings immense joy to everyone involved to see the Winter Olympics logo flying high over Hawke’s Bay.”

With the Winter Olympics’ Annual Calendar set for release early next month, the team’s organising committee are now raising the bar even higher, with a quest to fund a brand new life raft for the helicopter service with its proceeds.

The calendar celebrates Hawke’s Bay’s next generation of showjumping stars and colourfully captures riders (young and old), volunteers and sponsors who attended the 15th annual event in April and memorable moments from previous years.

Andy Quayle adds “we are incredibly privileged to have received this support and to witness the community rallying together for such a noble cause. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in the Winter Olympics event and contributed to this remarkable achievement. Together, we are making a difference and saving lives.”

What started as a fun event to raise money for Flemington School has gone on to raise an impressive $346 thousand for local Hawke’s Bay charities, with 218 Winter Olympics sponsors and almost as many competitors.

Winter Olympics calendars cost $25 (including postage) and can be ordered by emailing clairejumps@xtra.co.nz. All proceeds support the HBRHT.

