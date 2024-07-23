SIX60 Announce The Winning Region For ‘One More Show’ Backed By One NZ

Supplied/SIX60

Following the success and demand of the Grassroots Tour Aotearoa, where fans saw the country’s decorated band play acoustic, stripped-back versions of their biggest hits in some of Aotearoa’s most beloved small-town venues, SIX60 in partnership with One NZ, have revealed Balclutha as the winning town to host ‘One More Show’ on Saturday 31st of August.

Earlier this month, SIX60 and One NZ teamed up and asked Aotearoa to nominate their town for the band to come perform ‘One More Show’, where it was announced that Whangārei, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Raglan and Balclutha were all in the running to host the band for this exclusive encore show. Fans were given the opportunity to rally together to vote and decide the winning region – with Balclutha coming out on top.

With a matinee and a night show, One NZ customers will be first to access tickets to this intimate shows, with an exclusive presale going live on Thursday 1st of August via the One NZ Rewards page. A limited number of tickets to the show will be available purchase at Eccles.co.nz on Friday 2nd of August.

“We can’t wait to connect with our fans in Balclutha, who voted to bring One More Show of the Grassroots Tour NZ to their town. We’ve got a very special show in store for you with our friends at One New Zealand.” says SIX60

Bridgette Walker, One NZ Sponsorship & Partnership Manager, added, “At One New Zealand, we’re all about bringing Kiwis together. Partnering with SIX60 for One More Show has been amazing, and we’re stoked to bring this exclusive concert to Balclutha. The way communities have rallied together has been incredible, and we can't wait to see Balclutha light up with SIX60.”

Balclutha expressed their excitement to be able to host Aotearoa’s most decorated band in their community.

“We are absolutely stoked to get our favourite band to Clutha. This is such a bonus opportunity for our district to celebrate, and we are looking forward to hosting SIX60 in true southern style! A very special thanks to One NZ for helping make this happen for our district, and a big thanks to SIX60! We can’t wait,” says Bryan Cadogan, Balclutha Mayor.

Connecting to regional New Zealand has always been important to the record-breaking band. April and May saw SIX60 play in some of Aotearoa’s most beloved small-town venues during the Grassroots Tour. From the Piha Surf Club to Waimate’s Regent Theatre, and Te Puka Tavern, fans had the chance to get up close and personal with SIX60 to hear their iconic stadium hits reworked for stunning small-town pubs, theatres, halls, and more.

One NZ inspires and helps people to stay better connected, no matter where they are. Partnering with SIX60 to bring ‘One More Show’ to the Grassroots Tour Aotearoa offers fans the opportunity to experience this intimate SIX60 performance, where no town is too small and no location too far off the beaten track.

This exclusive show will officially close out the Grassroots Tour in New Zealand, giving fans in Balclutha one more opportunity to experience this unique performance live before the band take the tour over to Europe in September.

For the latest updates on SIX60 Grassroots Tour ‘One More Show’ backed by One NZ visit SIX60 social and One NZ social to find out more.

