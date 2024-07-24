Karan Aujla Announces NZ Date As Part Of His ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’

Karan Aujla, the ever growing-global, billboard-charting Punjabi artist has today announced he will return to New Zealand for a one-off show on Friday 1st November at Auckland’s Spark Arena as part of his ‘It Was All A Dream’ World Tour.

The ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour follows the release of ‘Making Memories,’ – an album that cemented Karan as the fastest growing artist from India with over 1 billion streams and a spot on the Global Digital Artist List at #38. The last few months have seen the ‘Softly’ singer collaborate with DIVINE on ‘Street Dreams,’ a project that secured Top 20s in over 20 countries and debuted at #22 on Billboard Canada. Hot off a culture shifting performance at the Juno’s and securing the only fan voted award of the night, an accolade held by the likes of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, Karan is preparing to take his music to live stages across the globe.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to pre-sale tickets starting from Tuesday 23 July, 10am until Thursday 25 July, 10am. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders on Friday 26 July, 11am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday 25th July at 11am.

General tickets are on sale Friday 26th July at 11am.

“If you’re dreaming, dream big…” says Karan Aujla as his ever-growing global presence and billboard-charting music shows testament to that statement. Karan Aujla was born and raised in the village of Ghurala in Northern Punjab, India. Karan discovered Punjabi folk music, after his parent’s untimely death. Turning tragedy into triumph Aujla was inspired to pick up the pen and began writing international charting records for some of India’s biggest artists.

Relocating to Canada in 2014 Karan’s reputation preceded him as he saw some of the leading artists from India calling on him to write their hits including "Range," written for Jassi Gill, that became a smash back home.

2021 saw Aujla release his debut album, BacTHAfuKUP (B.T.F.U.), and solidified him as a global ambassador of Punjabi music. His debut project set the precedent amassing over a hundred million streams across platforms and securing his first Top 10 on Spotify’s Global Chart.

Dubbed as ‘India's most prominent artist’ Karan made #38 on the Global Digital Artist List. With nearly 3 billion views on YouTube, over one billion audio streams, 10.5 million Spotify monthly listeners, fourteen charting records in the UK and 8 million followers across socials.

Karan’s latest album ‘Making Memories’ has cemented him as the fastest growing artist from India, in recent times. His recent collaborative project with DIVINE secured numerous spots in the Billboard chart. Karan recently made history at the Juno Awards 2024 as the first Panjabi artist to win at the awards. Karan took home the Fan Choice Award, an accolade he now shares with Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Avril Lavigne.

