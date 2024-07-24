Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa Nominations Open

Nominations open on Wednesday 24 July for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa across seven Awards, honouring those who use their passion to make our country a better place.

The Awards recognise a diverse range of people making a difference. Whether they’re aged 15 or 100, contributing to grassroots communities, or putting New Zealand on the world stage, they inspire us all. New Zealanders have until Monday 26 August to nominate great thinkers, leaders, and innovators at nzawards.org.nz.

This year, the Awards Office is pleased to welcome Genesis as the naming rights sponsor of the New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau. Genesis’ commitment to sustainability resonates deeply with the Awards’ mission to recognise those making remarkable contributions to the wellbeing of our planet. Together, celebrating people working towards a sustainable and thriving future for Aotearoa.

“Genesis proudly supports the New Zealander of the Year category – Sustainability Leader of the Year 2025, underscoring our dedication to supporting New Zealand to reach its target of net zero 2050,” said Genesis CEO Malcolm Johns. “We're investing in renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, while seeking to protect and restore the environments in which we operate. In sponsoring this Award Genesis wishes to celebrate those leading the way in sustainability, showing what's possible and inspiring others.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Genesis joins the existing sponsor whānau, including Kiwibank, Mitre 10, Ryman Healthcare, Spark NZ, and the University of Canterbury.

Nominations can be made in one or more of the seven Awards by any member of the public over 15 years of age until Monday 26 August 2024 at nzawards.org.nz.

For individuals:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātapuputu o te Tau

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

Genesis New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

For duos or groups:

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Nominations will then be rigorously evaluated by regional and national judging panels which include sector leaders, independent experts, community leaders, and representatives of the Awards sponsors.

Kiwibank Local Hero Medal recipients are awarded throughout the month of November. Semi-Finalists for the seven award categories are announced December 2024, with the top three Finalists in each award announced February 2025. The Winners will be announced in March 2025 at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala.

ABOUT KIWIBANK NEW ZEALANDER OF THE YEAR AWARDS:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

The most prestigious national award, honoring people for their outstanding impact and contribution to our country. With unwavering dedication and deep commitment, these remarkable people are those New Zealand is proud to call their own.

Previous New Zealander of the Year Winners: Dr Jim Salinger (2024), Prof. Rangi Mātāmua (2023), Tā Tipene O’Regan (2022), Dr. Siouxsie Wiles (2021), Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand (2020), Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011).

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

These game changers in their field have used their insight and passion to make a significant impact. In the spirit of Kiwi inventiveness and resourcefulness, they have created a better future for Aotearoa.

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Nga Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

The communities who have shown the best of collective change, achieving outstanding impact together. A group of people whose achievements enhance the social, economic, cultural, or environmental prosperity of the community they serve.

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Matatahi o te Tau

The leaders of tomorrow, brimming with the potential to build a bright future for Aotearoa. These people strive to improve themselves, their communities, and their nation.

Genesis New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

The people working towards a sustainable and thriving future for Aotearoa, making remarkable contributions to the wellbeing of our planet. They are actively engaged in initiatives that protect, restore, and regenerate the environment of Aotearoa and beyond.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Matapuputu o te Tau

Creating a legacy for tomorrow, these people have made a positive contribution to Aotearoa later in their life, following their careers in any service, sector or field. They are actively involved in making the world around them a better place.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

These people have made a positive difference in their corner of Aotearoa. They demonstrate selflessness and determination in their efforts to make a difference to their community – be it their local (geographical) community, or community of specific interest.

© Scoop Media

