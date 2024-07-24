NZOC Statement

On July 22, a drone was flown over the New Zealand women's football team training session in St Etienne.

Team support members immediately reported the incident to police, leading to the drone operator, who has been identified as a support staff member of the wider Canadian Women's football team, to be detained.

The NZOC has formally lodged the incident with the IOC integrity unit and has asked Canada for a full review.

Team Canada has issued an apology and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The NZOC and New Zealand Football are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games and are deeply shocked and disappointed by this incident, which occurred just three days before the sides are due to face each other in their opening game of Paris 2024.

At this time the NZOC’s main priority is to support the New Zealand women’s football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

