From Loss To Legacy: Walk Without Fear Trust Launched To Eliminate The Coward Punch And Build A Safer Aotearoa

The Walk Without Fear Trust is proud to announce its official launch today.

The charity is born from the tragic passing of 25-year-old mixed martial artist Liufau Vake, known as ‘Fau’, following a coward punch attack in 2021.

Fau's life was cut short by a senseless act of street violence, leaving a profound impact on his family, friends, and the wider community.

A Commitment to Preventing Violence

"Fau's death was a devastating loss," said Eugene Bareman, City Kickboxing owner and head coach, and chairman of the Walk Without Fear Trust. “This violent act should not be reduced to a faceless statistic, it's a brutal reality, tearing the fabric of our communities,” he said.

“As someone who's spent a lifetime in combat sports, I understand better than most, the devastating effects of violence. Coward punches and street brutality have no place in our society," he added.

Israel Adesanya, two-time UFC champion, has shared countless hours training alongside Fau and wants to see the grief from the tragedy channelled into positive change.

"Our team has never been the same,” he said. “Fau’s death is a reminder of the tragic consequences of street violence. We can't continue to allow this happen."

The void left in the wake of Fau’s death is a constant reminder of a vibrant future stolen away from the close knit Vake family.

"There is a gaping hole where there should have been someone special. We stand with the Walk Without Fear Trust, and for every family shattered by violence,” said Fau’s older brother John Vake.

“Let's ensure no brother, sister, child, or friend walks the same path of grief. Let Fau's memory be a beacon, leading us towards a future where violence is not the answer, and respect, self-regulation and mana pave the way."

A Shared Vision for a Safer Future

The Walk Without Fear Trust is committed to eliminating the tragic impact of street violence in New Zealand. Its mission is three-fold:

Raise awareness: The Trust will work to educate the public about the devastating consequences of one-punch assaults and other forms of social violence, both on victims and their loved ones.

Advocate for change: The Trust will advocate for positive societal, cultural, and legislative changes to prevent violence and promote safety.

Build a culture of respect: The Trust will work to foster a culture of respect and non-violence throughout New Zealand, fostering a safer environment for all.

