RAW 2024 On Track To Be More Festive Than Ever

This year’s 14th Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) over Labour Weekend in October is on track to be one of the most festive events to date yet, with installations, workshops and music brought into the fold.

“It’s part of our vision to make RAW more immersive and experiential for our visitors, so these steps this year are small but intentional – bringing heaps of fun to the event,” says Nicky Brzeska, Raglan Arts Weekend Coordinator since 2019.

Country and Blues festival (Photo/Supplied)

At the core of the event lies the self-guided open studio art trail and visitors will still explore the beautiful Whaingaroa coastal area, visiting around 65 artists in 42 studios. There is something for everyone, from oil painting, large stone sculptures, illustration and designer jewellery to shibori silk techniques, large-scale street art, Kākahu weaving, and an ‘Art of Surf’ exhibition.

Visitors will also be treated to two live installations in Volcom Lane by established artist Simon Dickey, a RAW newcomer, conveying an invigorating pace and energy through his painting. Elisabeth Denis, who recently won the Grand Phoenix Palm Award at the Raglan Film Festival, will also be engaging RAW visitors with an interactive performance piece, ‘Cold-Blooded-Dermatographic-Locution’, at Little Hill Studios on Saturday evening.

For those that want to try their own hand at art, there will be a few workshops to choose from this year, including ‘Cacao cup making and tasting’ with potter Clare Wimmer and Raglan- based Mamamuti Honest Cacao, as well as family-oriented workshops from Yaniv Janson around mindfulness and colouring.

Artist pic The Temple Kea Arts Theo Arra (Photo/Supplied)

“One of the initiatives that we are very excited about is Raglan’s first Country and Blues Festival, which will be running alongside RAW this year,” says Nicky. “Lots of our visitors hav told us that they want more music during RAW and we’re looking forward to the buzz in town, with gigs running from morning to night. There’s a great schedule in place with daytime outdoor busking at the Raglan Club, Indies and the Raglan Growers’ Market, as well as indoor evening concerts at the Harbourview Hotel, the Church on Stewart Street and the Old School Arts Centre.”

RAW will also have a number of activities to launch the festival. The highly anticipated Preview Exhibition opens on 3 October 2024 and will run for three weeks prior to the event. There will also be RAW’s official Opening Cocktail Night at Rock-it Kitchen on Thursday 24th October 2024, brought to us by the team at Bayleys Real Estate. Friday celebrates the opening of ‘The Hatch’, RAW’s emerging artist hub in the Town Hall, made possible by Rangitahi Peninsula and a grant by the Waikato District Council Creative Communities.

RAW takes place over Labour Weekend, 26 to 28 October, and is a free event. RAW is a Creative Raglan event brought to you by the Raglan Community Arts Council, a not-for-profit organisation. Pick up a Raglan Arts Guide brochure from August from the iHub or Old School or visit www.raglanartsweekend.nz for more details about what’s on over RAW.

