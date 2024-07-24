Wellington Regional Sports Awards Returns With Exciting New Partners

Ka rewa a Puanga Matariki ki te rangi, tau mai rā ngā herenga kai mō te tau hou. Matariki te tipua Matariki ahunga nui.

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa and Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira are proud to be partnering with event organisers Nuku Ora as joint naming rights sponsor for the Āti Awa Toa Wellington Regional Sports Awards 2024.

Organised by Nuku Ora, the Wellington Regional Sports Awards will welcome 400 guests from across te ao hākinakina and the corporate sector for a night of celebration, networking, and recognition. To be held at the Alan Gibbs Centre, Wellington College on Thursday 24 October 2024, the event marks over 40 years of celebrating the contribution sport makes to the region.

“After a year-long hiatus, the Wellington Regional Sports Awards are back, and we are thrilled to join forces with Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa and Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira for this renowned Wellington event,” says Nuku Ora CEO Andrew Leslie. "It’s wonderful to have the extended support of our Iwi partners. Their involvement underscores a commitment to community and collaboration, aiming to elevate the event to new heights.”

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira also shares in this enthusiasm for the partnership.

“Partnerships are the cornerstone of progress and recognising the talent of our sportspeople is pivotal in inspiring future generations and community pride. Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira take pride in collaborating for such a significant event,” says Helmut Modlik, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira CEO.

Both Mana Whenua organisations operate multidimensional community health and wellbeing initiatives across the greater Wellington region and focus on holistic and equitable needs of their community.

In addition to the sports category awards, there will be special awards on the night that the Iwi have tailored to celebrate the regions unsung heroes where manaakitanga and leadership is displayed. Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa CEO Wirangi Luke will be paying tribute to the region’s good sorts.

“Our hāpori (community) and Iwi recognise the grass-roots contribution made by many outstanding community members, these Iwi awards will signal our thanks and recognise their contribution to community development of sports and recreation.”

Together, Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa and Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira commend Nuku Ora who has shown continued commitment to working in a community-led way to better understand and meet the needs of the communities we serve.

For more information, the Wellington Regional Sports Awards visit www.wellingtonsportsawards.co.nz. Nominations close on Monday 5 August 2024 at 12:00 pm.

