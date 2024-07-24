Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Voodoo Bloo Smash Out Their 4th Single From The Upcoming 3rd Album

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Voodoo Bloo

Indie rock gems Voodoo Bloo are back with a noisy outing! Their latest record, “Dead-end Rodeo”, marks the band’s third studio LP, incorporating the sounds that fans love with new twists, which will hit all listeners at full force.

“Dead-end Rodeo'' departs from the methodical lyricism and conceptual work of the past two albums in the pursuit of no holds barred bangers, and a frenzied whiplash of a record. Voodoo Bloo delivers their most expressive and explosive tracks without hesitation.

(Photo/Supplied)

With a devoted fan base spanning the UK, US, and Australia, Voodoo Bloo knows how to resonate with the indie rock world. Their unique blend of indie and alternative rock made several Apple Playlists with all released singles this year.

The last single “Ambassador” made the NZ Official Alternative Charts at number 35, and “I Don’t Want This Scene To End” landed at Number 23 on the NZ Official Rock Charts for 5 weeks.

Known for their innovative approach to music and unapologetic authenticity, Voodoo Bloo continues to push boundaries with their distinct sound, earning them a dedicated following both in New Zealand and beyond. Fans and music enthusiasts alike can anticipate the release of "Dead-end Rodeo'' on all major streaming platforms from Friday August 16th, 2024. This “everything that’s good” influenced LP celebrates the bands short but eclectic career thus far.

With no plans to slow down (and further music slated for release next year), this full-on project will not be one to miss. Recorded & Produced by the band at Massey University in Wellington, New Zealand, and skilfully mixed by Scott Seabright, whose repertoire includes collaborations with esteemed acts such as Alien Weaponry, Mumford & Sons, and Six60, "Dead-end Rodeo" promises an electrifying auditory experience.

© Scoop Media

