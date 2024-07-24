Tinta Smith Set To Fight On World Title Undercard

New Zealand’s first Cruiserweight female national professional champion Tinta Smith will fight on the Lani Daniels vs Bolatito Oluwole world title undercard against kickboxer.

New Zealand Champion Tinta Smith will be fighting on the 7th of September at the GLOBOX Arena formerly known as Claudelands Arena where she will take on Kickboxer Tiani Barlow. It is always an achievement getting to fight on the undercard of a world title fight, however, Smith is well familiar with the world champion as they have had their own battle back in 2022.

The fight card has been shaped up to be one of the biggest fights in Hamilton since Duco Boxing was last in Hamilton. Already confirmed is John Parker vs Alivereti Kauyaca, Rini Porter vs Jesse Maio and now the final professional boxing fight that is announced is Tinta Smith vs Tiani Barlow.

Smith is a multiple New Zealand amateur boxing champion and recently won her first professional boxing fight when she became the first New Zealand Cruiserweight female professional champion against Sequita Hemingway in May. Now she will be taking on a kickboxer who will be dipping her toes into professional boxing.

Tiani Barlow trains out of Hamilton's House of Pain under Ethan Shepp who has trained multiple successful kickboxers who have become King in the Ring, New Zealand and even World Champions and fighters in major promotions including GLORY Kickboxing and ONE Championship. Barlow has a decent record with three of her four fights being victories in her kickboxing career.

Just because Barlow is a kickboxer, does not mean she won’t be a hard fight for Smith. There has been plenty of Kickboxers who have done very well in professional boxing including the legendary John Conway, former UFC World champion Israel Adesanya, Gentiane Lupi, Baby Nansen and many more.

Lani Daniels will be defending her IBF World light heavyweight title against Nigerian Bolatito Oluwole at GLOBOX Arena formerly known as Claudelands Arena on the 7th of September. Tickets are on sale at Ticketek and corporate tables are available through the Iron Fist Promotions website.

The promoters are currently in negotiations for a broadcasting upgrade as they aim to have the event live on Sky TV. The last professional fight to be announced will be a rarety in New Zealand, especially if its broadcast to New Zealand television, a professiona tag team kickboxing fight.

