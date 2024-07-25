The Roots (US) Return To Aotearoa For Summer Haze!

The Roots & Chali 2na Join Forces with Kiwi Powerhouses for Summer Haze

Tauranga - Monday, December 30th, Wharepai Domain

This December 30th, premiere Hip Hop, Soul and Roots music festival Summer Haze returns to Wharepai Domain in Tauranga with a world-class lineup of international heavy-weights and local talent.

Get ready for an unforgettable night as legendary Hip Hop act and Jimmy Fallon's house band, The Roots, return to Aotearoa for the first time in nearly 20 years! This exclusive, one-off performance promises to be a historic event you won't want to miss.

Adding to the line up gravitas is the inimitable Chali 2na from Jurassic 5, along with his dynamic live band The House of Vibe.

Joining them on this absolutely stacked lineup are Te Moana-a-Toi/Bay of Plenty local legends KORA, Aotearoa Hip Hop royalty Home Brew, and AMA’s Best Soul RnB queen Aaradhna.

Comparative newcomers smashing home the ultimate good times will be Taite Music Prize Best Debut winner & Alt- Hip Hop dynamo Jujulipps plus fastrising Producer & DJ Soraya LaPread - all prepped and ready to provide you with the ultimate farewell to 2024.

Summer Haze is set to be the hottest Hip Hop, Soul and Roots party in Aotearoa.

