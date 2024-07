Trident Homes Tactix Media Opportunity

The Trident Homes Tactix welcome media to attend team training this Friday, 26 July in Christchurch ahead of the ANZ Premiership Elimination Final against the Mystics at Wolfbrook Arena on Saturday.

Crews will be able to capture vision towards the end of training before interviews by request with coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, captain Kimiora Poi and vice captain Karin Burger.

