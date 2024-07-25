Ka Whawhai Tonu #1 New Zealand Film In 2024

TEMUERA MORRISON AS REWI MANIAPOTO AND PAKU FERNANDEZ AS HAKI. Photo/Supplied.

Transmission Films are thrilled to share that KA WHAWHAI TONU is now the highest grossing Aotearoa New Zealand film this year after just four weeks in cinemas. This achievement is a powerful testament to the story of KA WHAWHAI TONU and the desire of New Zealand audiences to embrace poignant locally made films.

Now reaching very close to $800,000, KA WHAWHAI TONU has overtaken previous 2024 films lifetime box office including The Mountain and The Convert. The next box office target will be $850,000 which is a fantastic result for an independent release in 2024.

Set in 1864, KA WHAHWAI TONU tells the story of the pivotal battle of O-Rākau in the first New Zealand land wars in the Waikato region. A battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the Colonial forces. This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape.

Mark Chamberlain, General Manager of Transmission Films New Zealand comments “KA WHAWHAI TONU is an incredibly poignant film, and an absolute credit to the entire filmmaking team. We have all been delighted to see the response from audiences flocking to the cinema to embrace this film, we believed in the film from the outset and it’s affirming to see the results thus far.”

Annie Murray, New Zealand Film Commission CEO says “The Film Commission is delighted with this result for Ka Whawhai Tonu. This Māori language film is timely and has obviously resonated with New Zealand audiences, and we look forward to seeing it continue to reach audiences across various platforms locally and globally for many years to come.”

KA WHAWHAI TONU is in cinemas nationwide now, it was made with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission’s He Pounamu Te Reo Māori Feature Film Fund Initiative supporting feature films in Te Reo Māori, Te Māngai Pāho and New Zealand on Air. Distributed by Transmission Films through Australia and New Zealand and represented by sales agent Locomotive Entertainment (London).

