Singer / Songwriter Bonnie Anderson Returns With A Soulful & Funky New Release ‘Bad Advice’

Photo/Supplied

TITLE: BAD ADVICE

ARTIST: BONNIE ANDERSON

RELEASE DATE: 16 AUGUST, 2024

LABEL: B.A. MUSIC

AUS ARTIST

In Brief:

The dynamic Bonnie Anderson creative performing artist / Singer, Songwriter and Actor is back in a huge way with her brand-new track! Bonnie is gearing up to release her next single ‘Bad Advice.’ With funky & soulful grooves, the track showcases Bonnie’s luscious vocal prowess.

Bonnie co-wrote ‘Bad Advice’ with the incredible writers, David Schuler and Leeanna James in Los Angeles earlier in the year. She’s known both of them for a while, and reconnected to write new music, which felt nostalgic and special for Bonnie. “I had a break from music for quite some time and it felt right for me to spend time in the states to really find my creative flare again. Since becoming a Mum, I truly found the fire inside of me to write music again and it felt like this was the right time” explains Bonnie.

Bonnie finished recording the track in Melbourne at a recording studio called ‘The Base.’ It was a full circle moment as she recorded her very first EP there when she was just 15 years old.

“Bad advice is a song of empowerment, feeling on top of the world and like you can finally breathe and feel free. It reflects on past mistakes and fears, but not letting any of that define me. It’s about embracing the idea of moving forward without regret. I’ve never felt more free and more confident right now and this song is not giving in to the wrong people and letting go of those bad decisions in my life and finding that confidence and independence from within. I really had a lot of beautiful moments writing this new music. I feel it has a strong message and I hope it is loved by its listeners, just as much as I love it.” – Bonnie Anderson

About Bonnie Anderson:

Bonnie’s journey into the spotlight began after winning the first season of ‘Australia’s Got Talent’ in 2007 at the age of 12. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bonnie’s passion for music and performing arts was evident from a young age.

After her victory on ‘Australia’s Got Talent,’ Bonnie signed a record deal with Sony Music Australia and released her debut single ‘Raise the Bar,’ which achieved commercial success and showcased her powerful vocals. This was followed by her first top 20 hit ‘Blackout’ which went Platinum in 2014. Bonnie continued to pursue her music career, releasing singles and performing at various events and concerts across Australia and internationally.

In 2019 Bonnie represented Australia performing a moving rendition of ‘You Say’ by Lauren Daigle on ‘Britain’s Got Talent - The Champions.’ Bonnie became an Australian household name playing the role of Bea Nilsson in Neighbours (from 2018 – 2021) which saw her nominated for ‘Most Popular New Talent’ at the Australian Logie Awards in 2019. Bonnie also took out the top prize on Network Ten’s reality show ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ in 2021.

Bonnie was asked back to host “The Masked Singer Australia’ spin-off online series ‘Behind the Mask’ in 2022. She is also a regular host on Channel 7s ‘Melbourne Weekender.’ In 2021 Bonnie faced one of her biggest mental and physical challenges yet; joining the cast of Channel 7’s top rating show ‘SAS Australia.’ There’s not much Bonnie isn’t willing to give a go.

Bonnie continues to captivate audiences with her music. Singing at ‘Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight’ has become a yearly tradition. Bonnie has also had the privilege of singing the Australian National Anthem numerous times at the 2020 - Channel Ten’s coverage of the ‘Melbourne Cup Carnival’ and 2022 for the ‘Australian Grand Prix’ to name a few. As Bonnie continues to evolve, she remains a force to be reckoned with in both music and television. With a decade of accomplishments under her belt, she is poised to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment world for years to come.

© Scoop Media

