30 Years And Nearly 15 Million Books – Duffy Books In Homes Turns 30

2024 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Duffy Books in Homes (DBIH) programme. Since it began in 1994 the programme has given away almost 15 million books. Participation has grown too, with over 560 schools and more than 270 early childhood centres benefitting from the programme each year. In 2024, nearly 100,000 ‘Duffy Kids’ will receive at least six new books of their choice to own, thanks to over 200 funding partners, supporters, and donors. The programme has been so successful, it has inspired offshoot programmes in Australia and the USA.

DBIH Founder, Alan Duff acknowledged the tireless work and dedication of the DBIH team and supporters, “This is a huge milestone, and more than I dared hope for 30 years ago. I’m immensely proud of the mahi of the Duffy team, the in-school coordinators, and our supporters and funding partners across Aotearoa. Literacy is just so important to the future of these kids, and that starts with a love of books and reading.”

DBIH General Manager, Linda Vagana agrees, and warns that tackling New Zealand’s falling rates of reading and literacy is critically important. “Low literacy has flow-on effects into adulthood and ultimately affects career prospects. Regardless of what job or career our children aspire to they need to be literate.”

Ms Vagana adds, “The support the programme receives from funding partners, means that tens of thousands of Kiwi children get to experience the aroha of reading and books as taonga. Children who discover an enjoyment of reading and books now, become adults who inspire a love of reading to their whanau and wider community.”

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, DBIH will be hosting extra special Duffy Role Model school assemblies at Tamaki Makaurau Auckland, Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington and Ōtautahi Christchurch during August 2024.

In addition, a new graphic novel based on the main character from the popular Duffy Theatre shows is being launched on 6 August. ‘Duffy and the Bullies’ follows a cool kid (Duffy), as he and his friends navigate school, friendship and everyday life. The book is a collaboration between DBIH and Oratia Books, with support from CreativeNZ, Education Unlimited and The Trusts Communication Foundation. Copies of the graphic novel are being distributed to all schools participating in the DBIH programme.

