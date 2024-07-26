Aaron Gate And Jo Aleh Named New Zealand Team Flagbearers For Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Track cyclist Aaron Gate and sailing athlete Jo Aleh have been named Ngā Pou Hapai (flag bearers) for the New Zealand Team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The pair were formally announced in the presence of Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro as Ngā Pou Hapai Tāne and Wāhine, by Chef de Mission Nigel Avery at a team function attended by athletes, team support, partners and dignitaries in Paris this evening local time.

Gate, Olympian #1146, won bronze at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He will become a four-time Olympian in Paris and is one of our most decorated ever Commonwealth Games athletes, with six medals, including the four gold he won at Birmingham 2022.

“This is a really special moment and one that definitely took me by surprise,” said Gate.

“It doesn’t feel like that long ago that I was racing at the London Olympics, it’s been a bit of a journey and I’ll be extremely proud to carry the flag for the New Zealand Team and represent what it means to be a Kiwi.

“Sport has always been a big part of my life and the Olympics is the pinnacle, for me it’s all about inspiring Kiwis to get out there and have a crack themselves. I’ll be going out there to do my absolute best and do everyone proud.”

Aleh, Olympian #992, is a two-time Olympic medallist having won gold at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016 alongside crew mate Polly Powrie. Aleh has since teamed up with Rio silver medallist Molly Meech, with the pair set to compete in the 49er FX at the Paris Games.

“I remember, as a 10-year-old, watching Barbara Kendall lead the New Zealand Team at the opening ceremony of the 1996 Atlanta Games. To be given the opportunity to be a flagbearer myself is something I never thought possible,” said Aleh.

“Since that day, I have witnessed many of our greatest Olympians wave the New Zealand flag at the Olympics, and I am extremely honoured to have the chance to lead the team, alongside Aaron, at Paris 2024.

“Hopefully, I can help inspire the next generation of Kiwi athletes and show that anything is possible if you are brave enough to chase your dreams, back yourself through the ups and downs, and, most importantly, always keep smiling."

Aleh was presented with Te Māhutonga, the first of the New Zealand team’s kākahu (cloak), by Chef de Mission Nigel Avery and Dame Cindy in front of Olympic teammates, friends and whanau.

Gate was unable to attend the team function as he prepares for the Games from his Swiss training base. He will be presented with kākahu Te Hono Ki Matariki at the New Zealand Team residence in the Olympic Village tomorrow.

As the pair were named the New Zealand Team performed Pou Tangata, a haka created especially for the New Zealand Team by Matua Tā Derek Lardelli.

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery says Aleh and Gate were chosen as flagbearers as they exemplify the values and culture of the New Zealand Team.

“Both Aaron and Jo are leaders in sport and in their communities, they are truly great New Zealanders,” said Avery.

“They display the values and manaaki of the New Zealand Team on the field of play and in their day-to-day lives.

“They carry a huge amount of mana and will follow in the footsteps of some of New Zealand’s greatest sportspeople when they lead the New Zealand Team into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. We wish them the best of luck and look forward to seeing them represent New Zealand on the world's stage.”

The function was held at New Zealand House, which has just opened at The Marriott on the Chance Elysee. New Zealand House will serve as a supporter hub for friends and whanau of the New Zealand Team.

The flagbearers are chosen by the New Zealand Olympic Team Chef de Mission taking into account a wide range of factors including past performances, ability to lead and inspire New Zealand athletes, competition preparation and performance standards.

It will be the third time a male and female athlete (Te Pou Hapai Wahine, Te Pou Hapai Tane) have jointly carried the New Zealand flag at an Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, with a change in Games rules allowing for the naming of both a male and a female flagbearer.

100 years ago, a New Zealand Team of four athletes was led into the 1924 Paris Olympic Games by Sir Arthur Porrit who claimed bronze in the 100m event 100 years ago and made famous by Chariots of Fire.

New Zealand is set to be represented by 195 athletes, competing across 23 sports at Paris 2024. Day one of competition begins on July 27th, with the Games to run until August 11th.

The Opening Ceremony begins at 7:30pm local time. It is expected to be a spectacular celebration of culture and sport.

