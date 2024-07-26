Sound Guild Meets With Arts Minister About Increasing Post-Production Exports

In response to damning research which found Kiwi film workers are being forced to reduce their rates for projects, the Screen Music and Sound Guild met with the Minister yesterday to propose cutting red tape on the screen rebate criteria.

The Guild has released a whitepaper which says the Film Commission should simplify and broaden the PDV rebate criteria, to make it easier for overseas productions to qualify for government rebates.

SMSG Co-Chair John McKay says it is no secret work opportunities in New Zealand’s media and TV sector have dropped off a cliff – from the Newshub closure to the cancellation of iconic New Zealand TV shows like The Block NZ.

“With hard times in the domestic media sector being made even harder, tapping into overseas films for post-production work is an easy way to improve opportunities for Kiwi film workers and increase weightless exports.

"For example, some films written in Korea and animated in China have utilised the rebate to employ New Zealand post-production workers. However, other international productions are scared off by the complicated process of accessing the rebate, which requires meeting the narrow criteria, establishing a Special Purpose Vehicle here, and applying GST.”

“We need to make it easier to access NZ talent by allowing overseas productions to receive the rebate for smaller or partial jobs, like commissioning a Kiwi music composer, music scorer, or allocating post-production to a New Zealand facility."

The Guild believes it has the Ministers support, and will propose to the Film commission that it clarifies the criteria points system to separate screen music composing and music scoring from sound post-production, which would allow international productions to tick off another box needed to access the post-production rebate.

Recent research by the Guild found nearly 50% of Screen Audio workers and 75% of Screen Composers are being forced to charge less than the Guild's minimum recommended rate just to stay in work.

McKay says these changes will increase the amount of post-production work coming into New Zealand and lift the rates film workers can charge.

“We've got top sound and music talent in New Zealand – most Kiwis with Oscars are in post-production – so it’s not for lack of ability.

Executive Director Melissa Conway says it’s important the industry collaborates to drive these changes. "We cannot simply wait and hope for more work. The industry must unite and implement these strategies to secure our future."

SMSG will meet with the other screen guilds and the Film Commission in the next few weeks to discuss how to begin implementation of the whitepaper proposals.

