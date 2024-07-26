Official Guinness World Records™ Challenge For Largest Haka Event Partners Unite In World Record Attempt

Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust has launched its campaign to reclaim the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest Haka on Sunday 29 September 2024 at Eden Park, New Zealand’s National Stadium.

The organisers are calling for 10,000 participants to buy a ticket for charity and reclaim the official world record that was set by 4,028 people in France in 2014.

HAKA is far more than just an event,” says Dame Hinewehi Mohi DNZM (Ngāti Kahungunu/Ngāi Tūhoe), and co-founder of the charity, Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre. “It is a powerful statement of our cultural heritage and a unique symbol of Aotearoa.

To help bring the record back to where it belongs, New Zealand’s leading agencies and creatives have joined forces to promote and stage the occasion, each donating its time and skills.

The spectacle set for 29th September 202 at Eden Park, will be produced by Mike Mizrahi, Creative Director, Inside Out Productions, whose international resume includes the 2011 Rugby World Cup opening ceremony and a Louis Vuitton trunk holding 2000 people. “I have staged many epic events all over the world, this one will be unmissable,” says Mizrahi. The event will kick off with live performances from local music icons and is a fully inclusive family event.

Central to the campaign is the HAKA identity which has been designed by Tyrone Ohia (Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāi Te Rangi), Creative Director and Founder of design studio Extended Whānau.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Haka is a chance for us to come together as a nation to celebrate our culture, our identity and our connection to each other” said Tyrone “The power of the HKA is known globally, and it is time for us to show the world how proud we are of this taonga.”

“As the publicity partner, Pead has been a proud supporter of Raukatauri Music Therapy for more than 20 years” said founder Deborah Pead “and it’s wonderful to see this idea come to life with the generous support of Aotearoa’s top agencies and creatives working together. The Kaupapa that this team has created is a proud nation building moment and it feels right for the industry to follow the call to action and stand together to bring this record home.”

Leon Kirckbeck, Founder Augusto Group said Corner Store has a deep appreciation for Haka. “Having been close partners with New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks for many years, we have proudly celebrated the mana it represents for Aotearoa and its people all over the world. And as a flagship showcase for our new event brand, Ballyhoo, we recognised this opportunity to reclaim a special part of Maoridom and New Zealand culture and we knew we'd do what we needed to. We are delighted to be supporting this Kaupapa,” says Kirkbeck.

This new attempt to reclaim the official record will be officially adjudicated by Guinness World Records, with 10,000 tickets available to perform our best-known haka Ka Mate, composed by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

The nation-building occasion is part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, co-founded by Dame Hinewehi and named after her daughter Hineraukatauri.

The funds raised will enable the Trust to continue delivering life-changing music therapy to the most vulnerable among us.

To register as one of the 10,000 enthusiastic participants at Eden Park and to stand as a nation in this historic occasion please visit: www.hakarecord.co.nz.

For more information on Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust and to learn how to donate, please visit www.rmtc.org.nz.

Haka World Record 2024:

Cultural Ambassador

Dame Hinewehi Mohi

Dame Hinewehi Mohi Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust

Deborah Pead and George Bradfield

Deborah Pead and George Bradfield Pead

Sarah Munnik and Lauren Went, Publicity and Communications

Sarah Munnik and Lauren Went, Publicity and Communications Inside Out Productions

Mike Mizrahi and Marie Adams, Creative Production

Mike Mizrahi and Marie Adams, Creative Production Cornerstore

Lara Marshall and Rachel Wilson, Content and Social Media

Lara Marshall and Rachel Wilson, Content and Social Media Ballyhoo

Emma Henderson, Content and Event management.

Emma Henderson, Content and Event management. Augusto

Leon Kirbeck

Extended Whānau

Tyrone Ohia, Brand Identify and Design

© Scoop Media

