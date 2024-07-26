NZSO Winter Festival In Wellington Boasts Global Violin Superstar

Grammy Award-winning superstar violinist Maxim Vengerov makes his New Zealand debut with the NZSO in Wellington in August.

Maxim Vengerov (Photo/Supplied)

Vengerov, dubbed “one of the greatest violinists in the world” by Classic FM, features in the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s Immerse 2024 Rumakina winter festival from 9 August.

From Mozart to the magic of Harry Potter, the festival’s spellbinding selection of concerts and whānau-friendly events will also be NZSO debut of acclaimed Australian pianist Andrea Lam.

Britain’s Sunday Times recently praised Vengerov as the violinist “who reaches places others cannot.” With the NZSO, he performs Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, one of the greatest pieces ever written for the instrument.

Lam, hailed as a “real talent” by the Wall Street Journal, performs Mozart's beloved and instantly recognisable Piano Concerto No. 21 ‘Elvira Madigan’.

Mozart: The Great also features György Ligeti’s folk-inspired Concert Românesc and one of the greatest symphonies ever written: Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 ‘The Great’, packed with some of classical music’s best-known melodies

Fairytales & Broomsticks, a family-friendly matinee performance, boasts a selection of John Williams’ music from the Harry Potter films, alongside Hansel and Gretel by New Zealander Claire Cowan and the classic Hänsel and Gretel from German composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera.

For every concert, the NZSO will be led by renowned German conductor André de Ridder, who made his NZSO debut last year to rave reviews.

An eminently tasteful and sprightly interpretation, from a conductor who has made his name breaking boundaries. – The Post

Maestro de Ridder is highly regarded as a conductor in the classical and popular music spheres. He has worked and recorded with Gorillaz and its co-creator Damon Albarn, Bryce Dessner (The National, Taylor Swift) and Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead).

The NZSO winter festival in Wellington also features Open Doors, a selection of free daytime family-friendly events and performances, including Tamariki Time and a daytime Relaxed Concert, presented in association with Autism NZ.

The Relaxed Concert is designed to provide a supportive and inclusive environment for audiences with sensory needs to enjoy live music. Admission is free but requires registration through the NZSO website nzso.co.nz.

Lam will also perform with the NZSO, led by Maestro de Ridder, in Auckland on 16 and 17 August. Vengerov performs with Auckland Philharmonia on 22 August.

