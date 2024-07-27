Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Unleashes Epic New Trailer For The Upcoming Second Season

Debuting to thousands of excited fans during San Diego Comic-Con’s cast and showrunner panel, the trailer showcases never-before-seen footage of the legendary Rings, magical creatures, glimpses of battles to come, and the Dark Lord Sauron’s growing evil influence across Middle-earth

The Rings of Power’s highly anticipated new season premieres on Prime Video August 29

Watch Official SDCC Trailer HERE

NEW ZEALAND — July 27, 2024 —San Diego was transformed into Middle-earth on Friday, as Prime Video showcased the highly anticipated second season of the epic series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were joined on the iconic Hall H stage by over a dozen cast members for a lively and insightful conversation moderated by Emmy-nominated actress and renowned genre fan Yvette Nicole Brown (Avengers: Endgame, Community).

The ensemble cast thrilled the 6,500 fans who packed the massive convention centre hall by unveiling a brand-new exclusive trailer for the upcoming season. The action-packed trailer focuses on the long-feared reemergence of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-earth after many years of hard-fought peace among all of its realms. The trailer also highlighted the creation of more of the titular Rings of Power, forged with the aid of Sauron’s powers of deception and manipulation.

Fans were also excited to see a glimpse of many of the fantastical, and sometimes frightening, creatures that will appear this season, including a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, Hill-troll Damrod, a Sea Worm, and even Ents! The riveted crowd also enjoyed teases of several major battle scenes that will be pivotal to Season Two’s storylines.

The cast members who participated in the show’s Hall H panel were Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good—Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all: each other.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brändström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Additional Season Two directors include Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

To view and download The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two teaser trailer and key art assets, as well as additional series information, please visit the Amazon MGM Studios press site.

ABOUT THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The first season of The Rings of Power has been an unprecedented success, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 32 billion minutes streamed. The highly anticipated series attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video, and also debuted as the No. 1 show on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend. The show has driven more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date. The season finale also created a global cultural moment, with multiple series-themed hashtags, including #TheRingsofPower and others, trending in 27 countries across Twitter for over 426 cumulative hours throughout the weekend.

All eight first season episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in multiple languages.

