Jerome Pampellone Gets A Second Chance At A World Title Eliminator In A Trans Tasman Fight

Supplied/Benjamin Watt

UK-born New Zealander and Peach Boxer Jerome Pampellone will get another chance at a world title fight when he fights in a world title eliminator against Northern Ireland-born Australian Conor Wallace.

No Limit Boxing Matt, Trent and George Rose announced Thursday night that Jerome Pampellone will fight Conor Wallace on August 28th in Australia in an IBF World title eliminator. This is Pampellone second chance at a world title shot after his Majority Decision loss against Libya-born Malta resident Malik Zinad back in April.

After his loss, Pampellone maintained a strong position in the world rankings, with his position at 8th in the IBF, 15th on Boxrec, and 16th in the WBC. This strong position gives him a second chance to fight for a world title eliminator, an opportunity coach Isaac Peach is making sure doesn’t go to waste.

“This is Jerome's time. He learned a lot in his last fight, and our plan is to knock Conner out and secure a world title fight. We are training the house down, leaving no stone unturned,” Peach said.

Wallace has been slowly climbing the ranks himself since his debut in 2018. He is currently ranked 5th in the WBC, 6th in the IBF & WBA, 7th in WBO, and 14th on Boxrec.

On paper, both boxers are in similar career positions, having won multiple significant national, regional, and international titles, been ranked highly, and suffered losses at various points in their careers. Multiple rivalries on many levels, including New Zealand vs Australia and England vs Northern Ireland, add to this.

Wallace stated in an interview that he believes he has proven himself in his boxing career and that he is ready to take on the risk and is not going to take Pampellone lightly.

They also share two opponents, Pampellone and Wallace, defeating Mose Auimatagi Jnr and Faris Chevalier. But if you compare the results of both fights, Pampellone is widely ahead. Pampellone defeated Auimatagi Jnr by first-round stoppage, whereas Wallace stopped Auimatagi Jnr in the sixth round. Pampellone would have a better result with Chevalier by a shut-out Unanimous Decision win, whereas Wallace had a close split decision win. Based on the shared opponents, this puts Pampellone ahead.

This is a mouth-watering fight, and the New Zealand boxing community is already dubbing it the fight of the year.

Peach Boxing has been busy, with Andrei Mikhailovich awaiting what will happen next for his world title shot after it was cancelled at the last minute, No Limit Boxing negotiating with Eddie Hearn for a Mea Motu’s Unified World title shot, and a Peach Boxing show that happened at ABA Stadium last Thursday, with Dylan Archer winning the New Zealand national (PBCNZ version) Super Welterweight title.

Also, on the Jerome Pampellone vs. Connor Wallace World Title eliminator card, Nikita Tszyu's first attempt at a major regional title against Koen Mazoudier and the return of world title challenger Michael Zerafa against two-time world title challenger Tommy Browne will be featured.

© Scoop Media

