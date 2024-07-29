Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition Announces Grand Finalists
Auckland, New Zealand – Monday 29 July 2024 – The Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition 2024 has reached its crescendo with the announcement of the grand finalists. After a series of four heats and semi-finals, the competition is set to culminate in an epic showdown on Saturday, 24 August.
Final Line-Up for Saturday, 24 August, 8:00 PM
- Grapehouse
- Backshotz
- SuperMild
- Club Ruby
These bands have battled their way through intense rounds of competition, showcasing exceptional talent and musical prowess. The Ding Dong Lounge would also like to recognise all the bands who competed and delivered unforgettable performances:
- Soul Stroke
- No Strangers
- Temporary Heart Beater
- Backshotz
- Alternative Facts
- Community Treatment Order
- Club Ruby
- Supermild
- THE bRIDESMAIDs
- Forsworn
- CCTV
- Captain Blistermint
- DayDreamer
- emergency awesome
- Satrus Crow
- Tin Roof
- Grapehouse
A Thank You to Our Rocking Supporters
To all the fans who have cheered, clapped, and danced along, you are the true rockstars. Your energy has been the fuel to our fire, making this competition one for the books.
Ticket Information
Early Bird Tickets: $15 (Available until
10:30 PM on July 31 or until they’re snapped
up)
General Admission: $20
Door Sales: $25 (If available)
Tickets are available at www.dingdongloungenz.com. This event will sell out, so grab your tickets now and don’t say we didn’t warn you!
Grand Prize Details
The grand prize for the winner of the competition includes:
- Studio time with Dave Rhodes Productions to cut a killer single
- Music video production by Off The Ground
- Poster artwork designed by the legendary Barny Bewick of Indium Design
- Promo and publicity blitz from ACT UP Entertainment and the Ding Dong Lounge marketing team
- $1,000 cash from Ding Dong Lounge
- $1,000 JB Hi-Fi voucher
- $1,000 in street poster advertising from Phantom Billstickers
- Free venue hire at Ding Dong Lounge for the Single Release Party
- Instrument servicing and setups before recording with Ion Guitar Works
- Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speakers for the band's enjoyment
- A stellar
promotional package from muzic.nz:
- Discounted Promo Photo Shoot: Arrange a shoot with Taiga Semori.
- Free Professional Musician Biography Write-Up: A $150 value from the PR Services team.
- Interview Spotlight: Featured on Will Stairmand's series, "The Distorted Transmission."
- Mentoring Session with Trevor Faville: Get the inside scoop on writing, recording, performing, and licensing music globally.
Prizes for second and third place, along with special perks for all our finalists, ensure that every participating band receives recognition and support for their talent and dedication.
Join Us for a Night of Amazing Music
Mark your calendars for Saturday, 24 August, and prepare for a night of unforgettable music and good vibes at the Ding Dong Lounge.