Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition Announces Grand Finalists

Auckland, New Zealand – Monday 29 July 2024 – The Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition 2024 has reached its crescendo with the announcement of the grand finalists. After a series of four heats and semi-finals, the competition is set to culminate in an epic showdown on Saturday, 24 August.

Final Line-Up for Saturday, 24 August, 8:00 PM

Grapehouse

Backshotz

SuperMild

Club Ruby

These bands have battled their way through intense rounds of competition, showcasing exceptional talent and musical prowess. The Ding Dong Lounge would also like to recognise all the bands who competed and delivered unforgettable performances:

Soul Stroke

No Strangers

Temporary Heart Beater

Backshotz

Alternative Facts

Community Treatment Order

Club Ruby

Supermild

THE bRIDESMAIDs

Forsworn

CCTV

Captain Blistermint

DayDreamer

emergency awesome

Satrus Crow

Tin Roof

Grapehouse

A Thank You to Our Rocking Supporters

To all the fans who have cheered, clapped, and danced along, you are the true rockstars. Your energy has been the fuel to our fire, making this competition one for the books.

Ticket Information

Early Bird Tickets: $15 (Available until 10:30 PM on July 31 or until they’re snapped up)

General Admission: $20

Door Sales: $25 (If available)

Tickets are available at www.dingdongloungenz.com. This event will sell out, so grab your tickets now and don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Grand Prize Details

The grand prize for the winner of the competition includes:

Studio time with Dave Rhodes Productions to cut a killer single

Music video production by Off The Ground

Poster artwork designed by the legendary Barny Bewick of Indium Design

Promo and publicity blitz from ACT UP Entertainment and the Ding Dong Lounge marketing team

$1,000 cash from Ding Dong Lounge

$1,000 JB Hi-Fi voucher

$1,000 in street poster advertising from Phantom Billstickers

Free venue hire at Ding Dong Lounge for the Single Release Party

Instrument servicing and setups before recording with Ion Guitar Works

Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speakers for the band's enjoyment

A stellar promotional package from muzic.nz: Discounted Promo Photo Shoot: Arrange a shoot with Taiga Semori. Free Professional Musician Biography Write-Up: A $150 value from the PR Services team. Interview Spotlight: Featured on Will Stairmand's series, "The Distorted Transmission." Mentoring Session with Trevor Faville: Get the inside scoop on writing, recording, performing, and licensing music globally.



Prizes for second and third place, along with special perks for all our finalists, ensure that every participating band receives recognition and support for their talent and dedication.

Join Us for a Night of Amazing Music

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 24 August, and prepare for a night of unforgettable music and good vibes at the Ding Dong Lounge.

