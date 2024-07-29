Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
BIG HORNS Hits The Iconic POWERSTATION In Auckland This October!

Monday, 29 July 2024, 9:29 am
Press Release: Big Horns

Music lovers will witness Aotearoa’s biggest and best horn section, alongside homegrown sensations, journeying through the funkiest and Biggest R&B and hip-hop grooves of the last few decades.

This is a new and unique, high energy, original musical experience, not to be missed. Saturday October 12 sees Che FuRia Hall,and Kings performing with an incredible 22-piece live band, including a magnificent 10-piece horn section.

At the helm are two of New Zealand music’s most pivotal figures, musical director Dixon Nacey and trumpeter and arranger for the brass section, Mike Booth

Coming together for just one night only, the headliners - including living R&B, reggae, hip-hop legend Che Fu; award-winning soul, R&B sensation Ria Hall; and hip-hop chart-topper Kings will take the audience on a deep dive into some of the greatest hip-hop and R&B tunes from the 90s and 2000s. Stay tuned for another star announcement to join the line-up – coming soon!

With back-to-back hits - think new dynamic live arrangements of Warren G’s ‘Regulate’Tupac’s ‘California Love’Mary J Blige’s ‘Family Affair’Blackstreet’s ‘No Diggity’Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’House of Pain’s ‘Jump Around’ and much more) - BIG HORNS promises to be a non-stop party of epic proportions.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event featuring a top class cast of New Zealand singing and rapping royalty, alongside New Zealand’s most accomplished horn players and live musicians.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on August 1 and are expected to sell fast, so get in quickly.

