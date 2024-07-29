Big Fan Announces Two New Intakes Of Ignite Programme In Wellington And Auckland

Pictured: Cuillin Hearty, Bianca Bailey, Savina Fountain, Blake Johnston Credit: James Manttan

Not-for-profit, multi-purpose music space BIG FAN is thrilled to announce the next two Ignite programme intakes.

Ignite is dedicated to nurturing and empowering people with a passion for music and events through their eight-week industry specific training programme, that spans across three streams - Event Management, Event Production and Music Production. The programme provides one-on-one mentoring from industry professionals, upskilling opportunities, hands-on experience, and the chance to apply learned skills in practice. This not only benefits the programme participants but also engages the wider community through self-produced shows and music as well as providing valuable opportunities for young and emerging artists.

The two new rounds highlight audiences that Ignite will be working with for the first time in Pōneke, Wellington, and for those 18-25 years old in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland.

IGNITE PŌNEKE - 15-18 YEAR OLDS

BIG FAN has partnered with the Toi Rauwhārangi at Massey University to pilot Ignite in Pōneke for the first time. Having successfully run multiple intakes in Tāmaki Makaurau, Ignite has fostered the growth of creative rangatahi for the previous six years. This collaboration aims to bring the same opportunities to nurture the next generation of creative professionals in Pōneke.

Savina Fountain, General Manager of Big Fan addresses the importance of welcoming Ignite to Wellington. “Since founding Ignite in 2016 in Tāmaki Makaurau, we have seen a number of our alumni move down to Pōneke to take up study at Massey, where they’ve further honed their skills and landed jobs in the creative industries. We are beyond excited to solidify this pathway to further education and provide these transformative opportunities for rangatahi. It’s a significant milestone for BIG FAN to expand our offering beyond our own four walls for the very first time, and with the partnership with Massey University, we are thrilled to have such a perfect home in Pōneke”.

Blake Johnston, Commercial Music Programme Leader at Massey says: “We see these young people as the future leaders of the music industry, and Ignite stands as an excellent pathway for those rangatahi to develop their skills and get opportunities to create, promote, develop, and perform new music. We hope that our support can help to strengthen the already vibrant music scene in Wellington, and music communities within Massey.”

This round of Ignite will be run by on-ground Programme Manager, Bianca Bailey. A Te Whanganui-a-Tara based event producer, musician and songwriter, Bianca has a keen eye for all things project management - having done work across notable events such as CubaDupa and Auckland Folk Festival. She’s now ensemble managing for contemporary classical group Stroma, touring Irish folk band Gráda and most recently joining the Performance Arcade as Music Curator. When she’s not working she can be caught around Wellington either rocking the drums in local bands Lilith and F.A.I.R.Y, or sporting a guitar for her indie riff-rock solo project Wiri Donna. Participants will be in excellent hands with Bianca’s wealth of knowledge and experience.

IGNITE TĀMAKI MAKAURAU - 18-25 YEAR OLDS

Another first that Ignite will be offering is an intake in Auckland for those aged 18-25. The team at BIG FAN aim to offer creatives in this age range that any time is the perfect time to enter the industry, and growing a community of people with the passion and skillset to become game changers is vital with the state of the industry at the moment.

As a contribution to the programme, there is a small fee to take part in the 18-25 round of Ignite - however scholarship placements for those experiencing financial hardship are available.

Programme Manager at Big Fan, Cuillin Hearty is excited to spearhead this initiative for 18-25 year olds in Auckland, saying: “It’s really exciting to be able to offer IGNITE to an older age group, it’s never too late to get into the industry, and right now we need as many young and passionate people to get involved.”

BIG FAN is continuing to cement their aim to open doors for music creatives from all walks of life, by offering these two programmes to new audiences from 18-25 years old, and in Pōneke, Wellington. Ignite has a unique aim to teach not only creativity but also the complementary skills supporting the music industry, exposing the incredible breadth of career pathways and opportunities within it. With no prior skills or experience necessary to apply for Ignite, this is the perfect opportunity to upskill no matter what stage of your journey you are at.

IGNITE is made possible with the support of the Ministry of Culture & Heritage, and in partnership with Toi Rauwhārangi at Massey University for IGNITE Pōneke.

KEY DATES

IGNITE PŌNEKE

Streams in Event Management & Music Production

Open to rangatahi aged 15 to 18 years old, based in and around Pōneke Wellington

The 8-week programme runs Sunday 1 September to Wednesday 23 Oct

IGNITE TĀMAKI MAKAURAU

Streams in Event Management, Music Production & Event Production

Open to anyone aged 18 to 25 years old, based in Tāmaki Makaurau

The 8-week programme runs Sunday 1 September – Tuesday 22 October

Applications Open: Tuesday 23 July 2024 at 10am

Applications Close: Sunday 4 Aug 2024 at 10pm

ABOUT BIG FAN

BIG FAN is a not-for-profit, multi-purpose music space located in Morningside, Tāmaki Makaurau. We offer three world-class recording studios and a live music venue all under one roof. Our goal is to bring people together, to support the role of music in the betterment of people’s lives, and to foster the talents of musicians, songwriters and those behind the scenes at every level across Aotearoa.

