Quake City Opens Doors With Free Entry Weekend

(Photo/Supplied)

The hugely popular Quake City exhibition, which tells stories from the Canterbury earthquakes, will be free to visit on Saturday 10 August and Sunday 11 August.

Canterbury Museum’s special exhibition leads visitors through the first earthquake of 4 September 2010, the widespread destruction and rescue efforts of 22 February 2011 through to the long recovery and rebuild.

The exhibition features some of the defining objects of this time – from the top of the Christ Church Cathedral spire and the railway station clocks to the road cones, water containers and portaloos that were part of everyday life for Cantabrians post quakes. Hear the incredible human stories of survival and endurance, discover the fascinating science behind earthquakes and resilient buildings, and see skateboarders weaving among the sinkholes and cracked roads of the post-quake city in a show of defiance and wit.

The free weekend is made possible by major sponsor Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake, formally EQC, which has supported Quake City for over a decade.

Quake City is attracting record visitor numbers with more than 70,000 people coming through the doors in the year ended 30 June 2023. That figure grew to 87,000 for the 12 months to 30 June 2024, with about 90% of visitors hailing from overseas. More than half a million people have visited Quake City since it opened.

Anthony Wright, Canterbury Museum Tumuaki Director says visitor numbers now exceed pre-Covid levels.

"Quake City is phenomenally popular. It has become a real must see for international visitors keen to understand Canterbury's earthquake story."

“It is also a safe space for Christchurch people to reflect on their earthquake experiences and the emotional impacts of the disaster, while young people and those who did not live in Canterbury at the time can gain an insight into the city’s recent history.”

“The free weekends, which were introduced in 2017, are very popular among Cantabrians and give people a chance to reconnect with our earthquake stories. We’re grateful to the Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake for supporting the free weekends and their ongoing support as major sponsor since 2013.

“Support from the Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake helped us through the challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions on international travel. The Commission also supports natural hazards and preparedness education programmes delivered by Museum educators in schools across Waitaha Canterbury and Te Tai Poutini/West Coast.

Natural Hazards Commission Public Education Manager Hamish Armstrong says they are proud to be a major sponsor of Quake City.

“The earthquakes will forever be a part of Christchurch’s history and this exhibition is a way for residents and visitors to connect with the city’s unique story. Support for such initiatives is a key part of what the Natural Hazards Commission does to promote awareness and understanding of natural hazards risk.”

“We are pleased that Quake City is still connecting with large and diverse audiences more than a decade after it opened”.

Quake City, 299 Durham Street North, corner Armagh Street, open 10.00 am to 5.00 pm daily (except Christmas Day). Admission charges normally apply.

Supported by major sponsor Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake.

