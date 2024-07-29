Wills Departs Stars To Take Up Australian Opportunity

After seven seasons as a head coach in the ANZ Premiership, Kiri Wills will be departing the Stars to take up an opportunity as head coach of the Queensland Firebirds in the Suncorp Super Netball competition in Australia.

Wills joined the Stars in 2018, guiding them to three grand final appearances throughout her tenure, in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

While leaving with a heavy heart, Wills says she’s loved every moment of her time with the Stars.

“I think there will be a few tears before I go. It’s been a labour of love alongside some really important players that I’ve coached throughout my career who have been with the Stars and trusted me with their careers. They’re the players who have never wavered and always stuck with me and the Stars and then there’s the players who have gone away and come back, who I really appreciate as well. Wills said.

“It’s a club that means a lot to people and a place people feel they belong and they want to come to and I’m really proud of that. I’ve also had such amazing support from the general managers I’ve been lucky to work with, in Dianne Lasenby and Jane Bennett who have been hugely supportive and we’ve worked very hard to make this team competitive and to be representative of our community.”

Stars General Manager Jane Bennett has praised Wills for the culture she’s created and upkept during her tenure.

“When I came to the Stars last year, I think it was evident there was something really special within the Stars’ culture and Kiri’s been a major contributor to that. This season was a tricky one, but the performance that was put out on the court week after week was something we could be proud of and we fought to the bitter end, showing resilience.” Bennett said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“In netball connection is super important and I think we see that on and off the court. Management work well together and it’s definitely been a strength for the team and got them through the last few years.”

The opportunity to grow as a coach and broaden her horizons in a different competition with the Firebirds, was one Wills couldn’t turn down.

“I can’t wait to get over there and immerse myself in it. You sit here in New Zealand and watch the SSN and watch teams like the Firebirds and always wonder what it would be like to coach a team like that and coach in front of the crowds they have. I’m going to get that opportunity, which is really exciting.” Wills explained.

Family is one of the most important things to Wills and the stars seem to have aligned for her and her children, with Brisbane their new destination.

“We had already enrolled our kids into St Peter’s Lutheran College, Indooroopilly, which had nothing to do with me or netball, it was totally about them. The fact that the Firebirds head coach opening is in the same city my children are going to be in shows sometimes things happen for a reason and I think this is meant to be.”

Wills has always embraced the underdog tag and being able to mould players and help them reach their potential will forever be special for her.

“We have always boxed well above our weight I believe. We’ve got the best out of our team and loved proving those who doubted our ability wrong and we’ve done that time and time again throughout my time here which is a massive highlight.” Wills said

“I’ve treasured having players come to us from other clubs and then become Silver Ferns. Those are the phone calls I love the most is somebody crying on the other end of the phone because they’ve just made the squad, which is pretty cool.”

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone in the organisation and the fans.”

© Scoop Media

