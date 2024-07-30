Naarm Art-rock Quartet Think About You Shares ‘I <3 You In A DJ Way’; Don’t Die On Me LP Out August 16

Naarm/Melbourne art-rockers Think About You (TAY) unveil ‘I <3 You in a DJ Way’, the third and final single from their imminent LP Don’t Die On Me, out Friday, August 16 independently.

‘I <3 You in a DJ Way’ offers a more playful and introspective counterpoint to the album's heavier themes. Born from a violin riff and a love for unconventional expression, the song is a tangled mess of beautiful fragments – conversations, everyday moments, and a touch of nostalgia. It's a love song sung "in a DJ Way," a metaphor that reflects the band's collaborative spirit and the unexpected ways affection can manifest.

‘I <3 You in a DJ Way’ has become a live favourite, often serving as a closing number for their shows. The full album version stretches to a sprawling seven minutes, showcasing the band's instrumental prowess and their willingness to push boundaries. The single release is a more radio-friendly edit, though it retains the core elements that make the song so captivating.

Accompanying the new single is a happy-go-lucky clip, featuring Think About You and friends dancing around the house, watching Deal or No Deal, eating fruit, brushing teeth, cycling and reading.

Think About You comprises members Vindi Ferguson (vocals, violin), D’arcy Noonan (vocals, guitar), Jasper Van Daatselaar (vocals, bass, trumpet) and Declan Blackburn (drums), known for their contributions to Kisses, Big Farmer, Birdpop, Sour Worm, Mouseatouille and Harry Permezel, alongside TAY. They each write their own parts and lyrics, creating a coalescence of distinct voices and points of view that’s equal to a sum greater than its parts.

Think About You catapulted into the local music scene in 2021 after Australian Music Hall of Fame inductee Mary Mihelakos heard an iPhone recording of ‘Isaac’ (demo) on Bandcamp, booking them for their first show. TAY self-released their debut album Taxi Kids the following year, turning down a lucrative international record deal for their 2024 follow-up – opting to release their music independently and firmly rooted in their local community.

Recorded at Rolling Stock Studios in Collingwood with ARIA winner Nao Anzai (Cash Savage, Floodlights, Mildlife), Don’t Die On Me expands on a sound that STEW Magazine calls a “unique blend of Celtic folk and Australian garage punk”, evocative of The Goon Sax, intertwined with the wild, runaway instrumentation of Dirty Three.

Lyrically, the album works to repurpose trauma; lived dramas re-created and transformed through destructive and reparative noise.

The band share, “We are co-collaborators, “reducible neither to the One nor the multiple” (Plateaus 22). The record, a haunting road trip through so-called Australia. This metaphor refers to the temporal and spatial networks of representation that are underground, that are, submerged.

So first, we dive in.”

Since first forming, Think About You have been met with praise, plays and adds from KEXP, triple j, 3RRR, RTR, FBi Radio, 2SER, 4ZZZ, PBS, Radio One, Captured Tracks and many more. Live, the band have scored support slots alongside Dan Kelly, Snowy Band, Split System, The Mirrors and Cool Sounds among many others.



Think About You Don’t Die on Me

Never Never Creek Desert World Church Prayer Socks It Takes Four Vindi Don’t Die On Me Step Jam The Tuna Song I <3 You in a DJ Way Trap

