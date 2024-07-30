The Rocky Horror Show Creator Announces Brand-New Musical

Seen by over 30 million people, The Rocky Horror Show is one of the most successful musicals ever. Today, as its 50th anniversary party continues to have people doing The Time Warp around the world, the show’s creator Richard O’Brien has done a “bit of a mind flip” and penned a new satirical musical, THE KINGDOM OF BLING.

Inspired by the madness of American politics and the ripple effect it has on the rest of the world, the 82-year-old Tauranga-based twisted genius announces the world premiere of “The Celebration of Kindness Tour” this October, ahead of the chaos of the 5 November election.

He further announces that 100% of all royalties of THE KINGDOM OF BLING will go to the Starship Children’s Hospital in perpetuity.

Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an extraordinary ensemble cast, this cautionary tale has the wacky hallmarks of Rocky Horror while featuring giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the king of the land - the obnoxious ‘The He’ (guess who?). The musical is backed by a stonking rock band, belting out original songs in a style that made Rocky Horror such a blast.

THE KINGDOM OF BLING is set in "a time of confusion, when so many madly, strange beliefs collide. A time when kindness had been demonised, while crafty blindness wined and dined in a world it had divided”.

THE KINGDOM OF BLING breaks the fourth wall, giving audiences the rare treat of playing along with one of the world’s most celebrated authors and actors whose production has been performed in 20 different languages and been seen by 30 million people globally. As a bonus track, the THE KINGDOM OF BLING tour will feature a second act – a Q&A with O’Brien talking about his life, The Rocky Horror Show, the theatre and inspiration for his latest project.

O’Brien wrote The Rocky Horror Show in 1973 and it has remained in continuous production since. From 1990 to 1993, he presented the UK game show The Crystal Maze. He also provides the voice of Lawrence Fletcher in the Disney Channel animated series Phineas and Ferb (2008–2015; 2024–present), as well as its two films (2011 and 2020). His other acting credits include Flash Gordon (1980), Robin of Sherwood (1985), Spice World (1997), Ever After (1998), Dungeons & Dragons (2000), and Elvira's Haunted Hills (2001).

THE KINGDOM OF BLING promises a very special night of wacky, off-the-wall satirical commentary by our national treasure. It is on sale today via Ticketek, Ticketmaster, Eventfinda and local ticketing agents.

WHERE, WHEN AND HOW

Ashburton | Event Centre | 12 October | 7.30pm | www.asheventcentre.co.nz

Oamaru | Opera House | 13 October | 6.30pm | www.oamaruoperahouse.co.nz

Invercargill | Civic Theatre | 14 October | 7.30pm | Ticketek

Dunedin | Regent Theatre | 15 October | 7.30pm | www.regenttheatre.co.nz

Christchurch | Isaac Theatre Royal | 16 October | 7.30pm | Ticketek

Blenheim | ASB Theatre | 17 October | 7.30pm | Eventfinda

Nelson | Theatre Royal | 20 October | 6pm | www.theatreroyalnelson.co.nz

Auckland | Bruce Mason Centre | 22 October | 7.30pm | Ticketmaster

Hastings | Toitoi Hawkes Bay Opera House | 23 October | 7.30pm | Eventfinda

Taupo | Great Lake Centre | 24 October | 7.30pm | Ticketek

Hamilton | Clarence St Theatre | 26 October | 8pm | Ticketek

New Plymouth | TSB Showplace | 27 October | 6pm | | Eventfinda

Gisborne | Memorial Theatre | 29 October | 7.30pm | Ticketek

Tauranga | Baycourt Theatre | 30 October | 7.30pm | Eventfinda

Wellington | Opera House | 31 October | 7.30pm | Ticketmaster

Kapiti | Te Raukura ki Kapiti | 1 November | 7.30pm | Eventfinda

Palmerston North | Regent on Broadway | 2 November | 7.30pm | Ticketek

© Scoop Media

