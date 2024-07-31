The People Leading Our Hospitality Scene Are Celebrated At The Hospitality NZ Awards For Excellence

Photo/Supplied

The people behind some of the country’s top hospitality and accommodation businesses have been celebrated at the 2024 Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence in Christchurch tonight.

The people awards, proudly sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, are part of the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence, which run across two nights and celebrate both people and businesses in New Zealand’s hospitality and accommodation sector.

Tonight’s awards, which honour the achievements of the hardworking and talented people in the industry, were presented by More FM’s Lana Searle at Christchurch bar, Fat Eddie’s.

The full list of award winners are:

Accommodation Industry Leader of the Year, sponsored by GuestTraction: Hannah Chinnery of City Stay Apartments T/A Bolton Hotel.

Chef of the Year, sponsored by Pacific Business Trust: Christopher Walker of EVT Hotels and Resorts.

Future Leader of the Year, sponsored by Loaded Reports: Rick Crannitch of Naumi Hotels

Hospitality Industry Leader of the Year, sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand: Mason Lattimore of Kaiser Brew Garden.

Michael Friend Supplier of the Year, sponsored by Both Brains: Amy Billaney of Rooms Online.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage congratulated each of the winners, acknowledging their contribution as exemplars in the food and beverage and accommodation sectors.

“Hospitality venues serve as places where people gather to connect, unwind and socialise. The people awards at the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence are a great opportunity to celebrate the exceptional achievements of those individuals who are leading the way in our industry.

“Distinguishing yourself as a leader in hospitality requires tenacity, innovation, and most importantly, manaakitanga (a warm welcome) to the communities and visitors you serve, and we’re pleased to celebrate some of the phenomenal talent in our industry who have displayed these traits.

“These leaders show that rewarding careers can be carved out in hospitality, and each of their journeys can inspire the next generation of talent considering what hospitality has to offer.”

Josh van Wyk, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand’s National Business Manager, commended the winners and finalists.

“We’re pleased to support these awards for another year and to honour the exceptional individuals who sit behind the venues and accommodation providers we know and love. Marking these achievements is a great opportunity to remind ourselves that even through the tough times there are amazing things happening across the industry.”

The Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence are celebrated across two nights, recognising both businesses and the people behind them.

The business awards, which are sponsored by Lion New Zealand, will be announced by broadcaster and food writer Jesse Mulligan at a black-tie dinner at Te Pae Convention Centre tomorrow night, concluding the two-day Hospitality New Zealand Conference (#HNZ24).

© Scoop Media

