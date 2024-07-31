Jamie Xx Collaborates With The Avalanches On New Single 'All You Children'

Jamie xx by Alasdair McLellan

Jamie xx releases a brand new single, 'All You Children'. Taken from Jamie’s hotly-anticipated second album In Waves (released 20th September via Young), 'All You Children' sees the London musician, DJ and producer collaborating with the legendary The Avalanches on a swirling club anthem propelled by a hypnotic chorus of chants and Moroder-esque basslines. A huge live favourite with fans who’ve heard Jamie roadtesting the song at sold out headline shows around the world, it’s the second collaboration from two artists who’ve enjoyed a longstanding mutual appreciation, with Jamie previously contributing (alongside Neneh Cherry) to 'Wherever You Go' from The Avalanches’ 2020 album We Will Always Love You,

Speaking about 'All You Children', Jamie xx says: “The Avalanches have always been an inspiration for me. Their sample technique and how they piece together different sounds is incredible and collaborating on a track with them has showed me new ways of making music.” while The Avalanches add: “We’re so excited about the release of this track with Jamie 'All You Children.' We hope you love it as much as we do.”

'All You Children' is the latest of a string of acclaimed singles from In Waves. In April, Jamie released 'Baddy On The Floor', his joyous summer collaboration with Honey Dijon, before heralding news of the album in June with the riotous 'Treat Each Other Right'; a muscular breakbeat anthem-meets-futuristic soul burner that was accompanied by a much-talked about video from photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks. In June, he collaborated with Robyn on her first major new release in six years with 'Life', a hymn as nu-disco affirmation that arrived in a blaze of horns and filtered loops, featuring one of the most iconic vocalists in recent times.

Jamie xx’s long-awaited solo return has unfolded across a series of exciting global events over the last three months. At the unveiling of The Floor in May - a 10 consecutive night London club residency that also featured unannounced guest appearances from Charlil xcx and George Daniel, Romy, Daphni, 2ManyDJs, John Glacier, Jockstrap, Axel Boman, Two Shell, Yu Su, Lil Silva, MJ Cole, DJ Python and more - Jamie previewed every track from In Waves, including a live performance of unreleased track 'Dafodil' with guest vocalist John Glacier. At his triumphant return to Glastonbury in June, he was joined on-stage by Robyn for a performance of 'Life,' and his The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim for a performance of the unreleased In Waves track 'Waited All Night.'

Across In Waves’ 12 tracks - which will be released nine years on from his GRAMMY, BRIT, Ivor Novello and Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album In Colour - Jamie replicates the emotional crescendos and thrilling volatility of an almost mystical night out alongside a cast of further collaborators that includes Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear, Oona Doherty and his The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim. Created over a four year period ushered in by his much-loved 2020 Essential Mix, and peppered with periods of self-reflection, a global pandemic, the blinking reemergence into the strobe light, and a newly discovered love of surfing-as-escapism, it’s an album that's on course to eclipse the heights of its globally-acclaimed predecessor.

