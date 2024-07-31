Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus Launches New Band Of Indie Rock Titans

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: The Label

The Hard Quartet is a band. But what is a band? A band, perhaps, can be thought of as a body, a corpus, in which physically discrete lifeforms comprise a chimera that shrieks with one voice. 

In this particular band, which is one of millions in the world today, four players selflessly merge, become musical, and emit rock ‘n’ roll that is familiar but new, warm but icy, melodic but Sphinx-like in its seductive and subtle riddles… essentially, The Hard Quartet has leveled, cultivated, and made lush an entirely new steppe in the ecosystem of guitar-bass-drums-voice agriculture.

(Photo Credit/Atiba Jefferson)

With that in mind, 21st century juggernaut EYEDRESS directed the video for The Hard Quartet’s first single 'Earth Hater' .

The Hard Quartet:

Emmett Kelly, a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist best known for his work in The Cairo Gang and The Double, as well as in the company of artists such as Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Ty Segall, Rob Mazurek, and many more.

Stephen Malkmus, a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist best known for his work with Pavement, the Jicks, Silver Jews, Straw Dogs, and eponymously.

Matt Sweeney, a songwriter, guitarist, producer and vocalist best known for his work with Chavez, Superwolf, his music for Red Dead Redemption 2 and his guitar work in the company of a panoply of artists from Guided by Voices and Cat Power to Johnny Cash and Adele.

Jim White, a drummer and songwriter best known for his work with Dirty Three, Xylouris White, eponymous-ly, and with such stalwarts as Guy Picciotto, Cat Power, Bill Callahan and Venom P Stinger.

